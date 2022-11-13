IEM ‘CS:GO’ Tournament To Return To Brazil In 2023

CS:GO returns to Brazil in 2023 Stephanie Lindgren/ESL

Esports match organiser ESL has introduced that The Intel Excessive Masters Counter-Strike: International Offensive match will return to Brazil in 2023, following the success of the continuing IEM Rio Main match which is because of conclude later in the present day.

IEM Brazil 2023 can be a part of the ESL Professional Tour for Counter-Strike: International Offensive in 2023. The tour is without doubt one of the premier circuits on the earth of CS:GO that includes prime occasions in iconic places similar to Cologne, Germany and Katowice, Poland. The addition of Brazil to this calendar will little doubt additional add to the status of the tour.

An actual location in Brazil has but to be revealed for the occasion, and there aren’t any confirmed dates. Nonetheless, there are solely two open spots on the ESL Professional Tour schedule for a prime stage occasion, one in Spring working from April 17-23 and one in Fall working from October 16-22, given the timing of the continuing Brazilian Main the latter of these two appears to be extra seemingly.

What we do know is that 16 prime CS:GO groups will head to Brazil to compete for a share of the $250,000 prize pool.

“Revealing our plans for the subsequent yr is all the time an vital milestone for us! A transparent purpose annually is to offer gamers, groups, expertise, followers, and companions alike the chance to plan their yr with us properly prematurely,” stated Shaun Clark, Senior Director of Recreation Ecosystems – CS:GO at ESL, when saying the 2023 Professional Tour. “It’s thrilling to be trying ahead to over 40+ tournaments across the globe, serving all tiers of the CS:GO aggressive pyramid – from aspiring to skilled. Whereas we’ve deliberate out these tournaments, our work will not be accomplished, as we glance to enhance and constantly work on placing on wonderful experiences for all of our international neighborhood.”

The announcement comes because the IEM Rio CS:GO Main is in its last day. Over the previous few weeks the perfect CS:GO groups on the earth have been competing for the title of world champions in Rio, with Heroic and Outsiders at present combating it out for first place within the grand last.

After years of being a prime area in CS:GO that is the primary Main in Brazil and the primary prime stage match to carry a LAN occasion there for a few years. The response has been blended to say the least. Whereas the sector was packed when the final Brazilian workforce within the competitors, Furia, have been competing, the sector has been half empty since they have been knocked out.