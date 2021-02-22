IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Outlook – 2025 | Revenue, Demand & Future Growth Opportunity

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “IE4 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market by Product Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,” the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market size was valued at $85,153 thousand in 2013, and is projected to reach $206,623 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5258

IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors is a super-premium efficiency class motor, which is designed and manufactured according to the energy efficiency motors program to encourage end users to use higher efficiency motors. The aim of utilization of IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors is to reduce energy consumption and minimize CO2 emissions. These motors are further used to drive industrial fans, pumps, compressors, and other mechanical applications, which fuel their adoption.

In addition, IE4 motors find their application in numerous robotic processes. Factors such as speed, acceleration, torque requirements, control, and angular movements make IE4 motors an ideal choice for robotic system manufacturers. Efficiency and performance have increased owing to rising demand for superior machine control, thereby improving the performance of equipment where IE4 motors are installed. Efficiency and performance have increased owing to rising demand for superior machine control.

Key Segments

The global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market is segmented into product, application, and region.

Based on product, the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market is divided into less than 20 kW, 20–200 kW, and more than 200 kW. In 2017, the 20–200 kW segment held the largest share, due to increase in demand for energy-efficient conveyor systems in the manufacturing and automotive industries.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5258

On the basis of application, the market is classified into material handling, liquid pumps, fans & ventilation, cooling compressors, air compressors & vacuum pumps, blowers, and coolers. In 2017, the air compressors & vacuum pumps segment held the largest share, due to increase in demand for compressors systems in the manufacturing and automotive industries.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share, and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period. This is attributed to industrial growth in the developing countries such as India and China. China is a pioneer in the IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market. Therefore, IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market share is highest among the Asia-Pacific countries.

Competition Analysis

The major players operating in the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market include ABB, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Anhui Wannan Electric Machine Co., Ltd., Bharat Bijlee, CG global, Danfoss, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Kaeser Kompressoren, Kienle + Spiess GmbH, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Lafert, Merkes GmbH, Nidec, NORD Drive systems, O.M.E. Motori Elettrici s.r.l., OEMER, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Weg S.A., and VEM Group.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5258

Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market trends and dynamics in the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market.

In-depth IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2025.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2025 is included in the report.

Key market players within the IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the global IE4 permanent magnet synchronous motors industry.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.