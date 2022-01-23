Idris Elba could be the next James Bond

The British actor is a possibility to play the role in one of the next 007 movies, nothing is certain for now.

These are just rumors for now.

Who will be the next James Bond? It could be a question for cheese, but the truth is that there is no right answer so far, only a few possibilities. The name of Idris Elba was one of the most mentioned by fans and the specialized press, but now the hypothesis has really been addressed.

The actor was mentioned by the producers of the saga, but there was no official confirmation, only praise for Elba’s work. “We know Idris, we’re friends with him and he’s a great actor. Definitely part of this conversation [sobre o próximo James Bond]but it was hard to talk about officially while we still had Daniel [Craig] on paper,” explained Barbara Broccoli, one of the producers, on the Crew Call podcast.

Broccoli and his brother Michael G. Wilson were responsible for the production of the latest 007 films such as “Skyfall”, “Spectre”, “Casino Royale” and “Quantum of Solace”. In previous interviews, they indicated that they would start thinking more carefully about the election at the beginning of the year.

Idris Elba is currently recording two projects: “Luther” and “Beast”. We recently saw him alongside Daniela Melchior in The Suicide Squad.