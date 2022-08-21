Riku Nanase and Sogo Osaka from Idolish 7 Third Beat! Pic credit score: TROYCA

A business for Idolish 7 Third Beat! Half 2 (stylized as IDOLISH7 Third BEAT! Half 2) was launched, revealing that the anime is ready to premiere on October 2, 2022. The present will air on TOKYO MX, Solar TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS 11 on October 2, and TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, and TVQ Kyushu on October 4. Japanese streaming service, ABEMA will simulcast the anime.

Idolish 7 Third Beat! Half 2 was introduced quickly after the tip of the primary cour in September 2021. And a trailer PV for Half 2 was launched in July 2022. The primary cour aired from July to September 2021 for 13 episodes.

It was additionally revealed that the OP theme track, “WONDER LiGHT,” sung by IDOLiSH7 will likely be launched on November 2, 2022. And the ED theme track will likely be launched on November 9, 2022.

Right here is the business launched by the manufacturing crew on the EMOTION Label Youtube Channel:

Prescreening occasion

Previous to the published of Idolish Seven Third BEAT! Second Cour from October 2022, an advance screening of the primary three episodes (episodes 14 to 16) of the second season will likely be held at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi, Tokyo on September 17, 2022. All seats are reserved for 4,500 yen (tax included).

After the screening, Wataru Hatano (Gaku Yaotome), Soma Saito (Tenn Kujo), and Takuya Sato (Ryunosuke Tsunashi) will take the stage to speak concerning the present!

The efficiency may even be streamed reside to film theaters nationwide in Japan, in addition to to numerous distribution platforms in Japan for a payment. For extra info on the occasion, take a look at this hyperlink on the official web site.

Extra about Idolish 7

Idolish 7 anime sequence relies on the rhythm sport of the identical title developed and revealed by Bandai Namco On-line with music collaboration by Lantis. The sport was first launched in Japan on August 20, 2015.

The franchise has acquired numerous manga and novel variations. An anime adaptation of the sequence by Troyca aired from January to Could 2018. And the second season aired from April to December 2020. You possibly can watch the anime on Crunchyroll.

