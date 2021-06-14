Identity Verification Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2028 Identity Verification Market is growing with a CAGR of 13.0% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028

Identity verification refers to the services and solutions which are used to verify the authenticity of physical identity of a person or their documents such as a driver’s license, passport or a nationally issued identity document and others. Identity verification is an important process which ensures a person’s identity matches the one that is supposed to be.

The identity verification market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.0% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 21,655.94 million by 2028. Growing demand for research and development activities is acting as major factor for the growth of the identity verification market.

Identity Verification market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the identity verification market report are Experian Information Solutions, Inc. (a subsidiary of Experian plc), LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group, Thales Group, ZIGNSEC AB, AccuraTechnolabs, GB Group plc (‘GBG’), Precise Biometrics AB, Finansiell ID-Teknik BID AB, IDEMIA, Equifax, Inc., Mitek Systems, Inc., PENNEO A/S, Jumio, Acuant, Inc., TransUnion LLC, Authenteq, Onfido, ForgeRock, Okta, Stripe and Ping Identity among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Identity Verification Market

On the basis of component, the identity verification market is segmented into solution and services.

On the basis of type, the identity verification market has been segmented into non-biometrics and biometrics.

On the basis of deployment mode, the identity verification market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud.

On the basis of organization size, the identity verification market has been segmented into large enterprises and SME’s.

On the basis of vertical, the identity verification market has been segmented into BFSI, government & defense, energy & utilities, retail & ecommerce, IT & telecom, healthcare, gaming and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Identity Verification market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Identity Verification market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Identity Verification Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Identity Verification market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Identity Verification market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Identity Verification market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

