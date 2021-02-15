Identity Verification Market Recent Development Overview and Opportunity by 2027-Acuant, Inc, Authenteq, Gemalto N.V., Idemia, Mitek systems, Inc, Experian information solutions

The identity verification market accounted to US$ 5.52 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 18.12 Bn by 2027.

The growing sophistication of security information platforms and IT security-based tools & solutions is anticipated to have a profound impact on the overall management of the security ecosystem of an enterprise. The unprecedented growth in the number of cyber security incidents has further led to an increased need for robust security solutions across enterprises. The market demand for identity verification solutions has gained significant traction in the past few years owing to the versatile capabilities of these systems such as identity verification, data identification, fraud detection, and others. The growing popularity of digitization and automation in various industry verticals that range from BFSI to healthcare is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the identity verification market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Some of the prominent benefits of identity verification include real-time ID verification, extracting data directly from IDs without any friction, effective document authentication & verification, mitigate the risk of spoofing, and others. All these benefits and capabilities offered by identity verification provide long term benefits to enterprises. These versatile benefits are expected to drive the market growth of identity verification market.

Identity Verification Market report tries to cover the authenticate information of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. The report encompasses top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape and cost structures. The research study analyzes the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future market conditions. The report explores the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Identity Verification market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global market.

Companies Mentioned Acuant, Inc, Authenteq, Gemalto N.V., Idemia, Mitek systems, Inc, Experian information solutions, Inc, Jumio, LexisNexis, Onfido, Trulioo

(**Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis**)

Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

