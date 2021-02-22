Identity Verification Market Opportunity, Technology, Global Trends and Future Business Outlook 2021 to 2025

Identity Verification Market top organizations are operating in a dynamic set-up, wherein they are required to incorporate unprecedented advances to reap benefits from the latest and upcoming information technologies and industry trends. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyses in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on. According to Duo’s 2019 information, in half a billion users, 77% of mobile devices used to access business applications have biometrics configured. by 2022, 60% of large and global enterprises, and 90% of midsized enterprises (MSEs) are also likely to implement authentication methods, and increasingly, organizations understand they need to adopt passwordless strategies.

Fraudsters are increasingly growing advanced with the sophisticated technologies they now use to impersonate legitimate users. Deepfake technology poses a growing identity threat by using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) for creating seemingly real videos that take a person in an existing image or video, and it replaces them with someone elses likeness.

Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; GBG Group, OneSpan, Onfido, ElectronicID, Signicat, SumSub, Veriff, TransUnion, Eftpos, Shufti Pro, Mitek, Acuant, Paycasso, Jumio, PRM Group, Argos

Continuous innovation in Identity Verification Market

Innovation plays an important role in driving market growth. In order to maintain stability in a highly competitive market, suppliers should develop new ideas and technologies and keep pace with advanced technologies. The improvement of product technology will improve the product performance of Identity Verification and reduce costs. Most manufacturers are constantly launching new products to gain greater market share.

Global Identity Verification Market Segmentation:

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Personal

SME

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Medical Insurance

Government Service

Other

Global Identity Verification Market Growth development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analysed in detail.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Identity Verification Market these regions, from 2019 to 2023 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) and ROW.

– Adoption of solutions through stringent regulations and the need for compliance drive the market. The regulatory authorities now become more stringent toward KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) compliance among reporting entities.

– The EU launched the fifth AML directive, which was set to be fully implemented from 10 January 2020. The identity verification threshold for the prepaid card industry is reduced from EUR 250 to EUR 150. The scope of AML regulations is also further enhanced. Furthermore, FATF (Financial Action Task Force) increased the scope of reporting entities and recommended the member countries to oblige the legal professionals, art dealers, and virtual asset dealers to perform AML screening on their customers. The AML screening regulations implemented in these sectors are parallel to those implemented in financial institutions.

– Furthermore, the adoption of BYOD trends in enterprises drives the market. As the BYOD market is growing, companies, mostly medium and large enterprises, are trying hard to adjust to the security threats while enjoying new cost-cutting and employee satisfaction opportunities. Fingerprint and retina scanning, as well as facial recognition, are becoming available on the majority of mobile devices. In 2020, they are likely to turn into an integral security measure for the BYOD approach. Biometric scanners will be used widely to verify an employee’s identity to grant access to corporate data via a BYOD device.

