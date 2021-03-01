Identity Verification Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 15.7% in 2030.

Identity Verification Market to surpass USD 17.63 billion by 2030 from USD 7.2 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 15.7% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. Due to the increasing number of identity threats related to fraud, the Identity Verification Market is experiencing significant growth, and the rise of data breaches is the key factor contributing to market growth. Besides, digitalization initiatives by governments and companies to incorporate emerging technologies such as AI, ML, and automation in identity verification solutions will create lucrative opportunities for vendors of identity verification. Besides, other factors driving the market growth are the rising trend of building your own device (BYOD) and mobility in the enterprise. Besides, a positive impact factor on business growth is the need for enforcement and implementation of strict regulations.

Identity Verification is the method of delivering security solutions to guarantee an individual’s unique identity verification and authentication. Security solutions provide physical documents in real-time, such as biometrics for artificial intelligence, voice recognition systems, and many others. The use of this device refuses unauthorized and invasive demands for entry. In the IT security operations centers, defense, and military industries, it is commonly used. D authentication is a robust solution to ensure a safe process for customer registration by offering a smooth onboarding experience in real-time and minimizing the possibility of identity fraud. In most systems and procedures, both online and off-line, ID verification processes are an integral requirement. Verification of identity is an important necessity in cases where confirmed identity is essential, such as border controls or access to digital services. The increasing incidence of fraud and data breaches related to identity will drive the growth of the ID verification market.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-547

Free Sample Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

Identity Verification Market: Key Players

Acuant Inc

Authenteq

Equifax Inc.

Experian Plc.

IDEMIA

identify

IDMERIT

Jumio

LexisNexis

Mitek Systems, Inc.

Onfido

Shufti Pro Limited

TransUnion LLC.

Trulioo

Thales Group (Gemalto)

Identity Verification Market: Segments

SMEs segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Identity Verification Market is segmented by Organization Size as SMEs and large enterprises. The solutions segment is further bifurcated into consulting and training. The greater market share in 2018 was accounted for by the large enterprises segment. Due to the presence of a large number of access points due to numerous divisions and massive organizational scale, large organizations are vulnerable to cyber-attacks of their subsidiaries/departments may often have their own IT security operation centers to track and handle cyber threats and security warnings across large organizations. In particular, SMEs are implementing identity authentication technologies and services that resolve enforcement responsibilities and fraud-related risks. The manual and conventional verification processes are time-consuming. To meet their increasing needs, SMEs find identity verification software a simple intuitive, low-cost, hassle-free, and reliable solution. Because of limited resources, availability of IT workers, and budget constraints, SMEs are more vulnerable to cyber fraud; and look forward to implementing identity verification software to save their money, time, resources, and properties.

Government and defense to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Identity Verification Market is segmented by vertical into BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, IT & ITeS, Energy, and Utilities, healthcare, government and defense, and others. During the forthcoming years, the BFSI segment is projected to hold the largest market share. The need for identity authentication around the world is also motivated by the increased digitalization of banking processes, such as digital onboarding and digital payments aimed at enhancing the customer experience. The vertical is exposed to several vulnerabilities with high technology adoption, which hackers may use to access sensitive information such as personal information, bank accounts, and credit card data. Financial institutions are actively developing security strategies to mitigate such vulnerabilities, which will boost the identity verification market in the future. Also, the presence of stringent legislation, such as the Bank Secrecy Act, GDPR, and PSD2, is fueling the demand for identity verification across the globe.

Download Free PDF Report Brochure@

https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-547

Identity Verification Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising cyber-attacks and growing security concerns

It is expected that the rising complexity of security information platforms and IT security-based tools & solutions will have a profound effect on the overall management of an enterprise’s security ecosystem. Furthermore, the alarming rise in the number of cybersecurity incidents has contributed to an increased need for comprehensive security solutions across organizations. Due to the flexible capabilities of these systems, such as identity authentication, data recognition, fraud detection, and others the market demand for identity verification solutions has gained considerable traction in the past few years. In the forecast period, the increasing popularity of digitization and automation in various vertical sectors ranging from BFSI to healthcare is also expected to drive the growth of the identity verification market.

Increasing initiatives for digitalization, such as E-ID and smart infrastructure

The world’s digitalization has brought to light so many identity-related frauds and urged corporations to take stringent steps to protect them. Identity verification has become a critical component in which checked identity is mandatory, such as border controls and access to digital services, with growing digitalization across governments and private sectors worldwide. With initiatives across countries, such as electronic ID cards (eID), smart border control that uses facial recognition for identity verification and authentication, and smart cities and smart airports where video analytics and liveness detection is used for ID verification, secure identity verification has become a crucial part of online security of these areas.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/identity-verification-market/547

Restrain

High Cost During the Adoption of Identity Verification Solutions

The pricing of identity verification solutions and services is determined based on a few variables, such as verification costs, linguistics, storage of data, and technical support. Maximum firms offer pricing per verification on a monthly and annual basis that includes a limited number of ID verification tests. In certain instances of an annual package, some vendors often have adjustable pricing through check. The problem lies in the various prices paid by ID verification vendors. Due to this price difference, consumers get a little confused about which specific solution or service should be chosen.

Identity Verification Market: Regions

Identity Verification Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Identity Verification Market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2018 and as it is a technologically advanced region with a high number of early adopters and the involvement of major market players, it is expected to continue its market dominance in the future. The demand for identity authentication markets is expected to be driven by factors such as the growth of government initiatives such as smart infrastructure, smart cities, digital identity-based driver’s licenses, and increasing integration of various technologies such as AI, ML, and blockchain, to protect digital identities. During the forecast era, Asia Pacific is expected to contribute to the fastest growing area with the highest CAGR, as it becomes technologically prepared with the early adoption of new technologies. Factors such as government measures to tackle identity-related fraud, in particular, to improve eKYC for identity verification, such as country-initiated enforcement legislation, growing demand for cloud-based identity verification, increasing identity, etc.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-547

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

United Kingdom

275 New North Road, Islington Suite 1275

London, N1 7AA, UK

+1 (484) 775 0523

info@fatposglobal.com