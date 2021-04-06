Identity Verification Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 15.4% and Forecast to 2027

Identity Verification Market is valued at USD 5.26 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 14.19 Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period “

Identity Verification Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027– Increasing number of cyber-attacks and growing security concerns are expected to boost the growth of the Global Identity Verification Market over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Identity Verification Market Report–

Identity Verification is the process of providing security solutions to ensure the unique identity verification and authentication of an individual. The security solutions comprise real-time physical documents such as artificial intelligence biometrics, voice recognition device and several others. The utilization of this system declines unauthorized and invasive access requests. This widely finds its application in the IT security operation centers, defense, and military sectors. However, the identity verification services are used both online and in person to verify identities. These services are used in the financial service industry, e-commerce platforms, and social networking sites, Internet forums, dating sites, and wikis to curb sock puppetry, underage signups, spamming and illegal activities like harassment, Identity fraud, and laundering. Industries that use identity verification services include financial services, digital businesses, travel and leisure, sharing economy businesses, telecom, FinTech, gaming and entertainment and others. Moreover, the identities allow a business to have a single customer view which improves the accuracy of both analytics and machine learning algorithms. In addition, the online ID verification functionality based on machine learning algorithms is capable of automatically detecting an ID. It also captures an optimized image of the document in real-time.

Global Identity Verification Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region & country. Based on product type, global identity verification market is classified as the on-premise and cloud. Based upon application, global identity verification is classified into SMEs and large enterprise.

The regions covered in this Identity Verification market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Identity Verification is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Identity Verification-

Some major key players for Global Identity Verification Market are Acuant, Inc., Authenteq, Gemalto N.V. (Thales Group), Idemia, Mitek systems, Inc., Experian information solutions, Inc., Jumio, LexisNexis, Onfido, Trulioo and others.

News-

Thales Launched Remote Biometric Identity Verification Suite with Passive Liveness

October 29th, 2020; Thales has launched a new Gemalto Identity Verification Suite (IDV) to provide biometrics and document authenticity verification for secure remote customer onboarding with minimized ID fraud risk. The IDV suite is offered as a modular solution to provide the flexibility to implement a single solution across all channels, including mobile applications, websites, and networks of dedicated document scanners, to align with the security expectations of different industries. The technology can check the validity of a document’s machine-readable zone (MRZ), and detect features under white, infrared or UV light, or perform contactless NFC verification of digital identity documents. The IDV suites’ selfie biometric features also integrate passive liveness detection.

Global Identity Verification Market Dynamics–

Increasing deployment of cloud-based identity verification solutions in SMEs is expected to drive the growth of the during the forecast period. In addition, rapidly modernizing security solutions in the coming years are also expected to supplements its capability to hastily analyze a large amount of data with the help of disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence. According to the World health Organization (WHO); in 2019, the estimated about 3.5 Billion was lost to cybercrime globally in 2019. And cyber-attacks on IoT devices have been increased astoundingly out of 21 billion IoT devices 16 billion are subjected to risk of cyber-attacks in 2021. In addition, the need for compliance and implementation of stringent regulations is also imposing a positive impact on the market growth. Furthermore, one of the major advantages of identity verification is that it can help protect the user’s business against such crimes by ensuring that transactions are legit. This is particularly important for ecommerce businesses and any other type of company that deals with online transactions. Another major advantage of identity verification is that it improves the overall customer experience which results in higher sign up rates. Identify verification takes place in real-time which makes the sign up process quicker and simpler for the customer. A good identity verification API will verify a customer’s identity within seconds. Customers no longer need to send in photocopies of their passport or drivers’ license which could take days or even weeks to process. They can verify their identity right there right now. However, with greater technological capabilities and conveniences come greater needs to keep our identities and personal information safe.

However, the high cost related to identity verification solutions may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, the ability of artificial intelligence to provide quick mathematical calculations in order to augment the vital abilities of human intelligence is anticipated to generate the greatest growth opportunity for the identity verification market in the near future.

Global Identity Verification Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the global identity verification market within the forecast period owing to the significant digitalization trend and adoption of advanced computing technological utilization in this region. According to the World health Organization (WHO); in 2016, the U.S. federal government is taking the threat of cybercrime and data breaching much more seriously than in the past Unclassified federal cyber spending went from 7.5 billion in 2007 to 28 billion in 2016. The U.S increasing medical record breaches, the adoption of the secure platform has become a vital component that, in the future, the market of identity verification shows potential growth. According to Council of Economic Advisers, the malicious cyber activity has estimated the cost between USD 57 billion and USD 109 billion in 2016 to the U.S. economy. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest growth in this market during the forecast period due to the increasing growth of the internet of things (IoT), BYOD, and web applications adoption in businesses which in turn, increases the need to secure these solutions against cyber threats, identity-based threats and attacks in this region.

Key Benefits for Global Identity Verification Market Report–

Global Identity Verification Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Identity Verification Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Identity Verification Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Identity Verification Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Identity Verification Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Application:

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



