Identity Verification Market Analysis and Business Scenario 2025: Acuant Inc., Authenteq Ltd, Gemalto N.V. (Thales group), IDEMIA

The Identity Verification Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Identity Verification market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Identity Verification market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The identity verification market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period, 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the Identity Verification Market: Acuant Inc., Authenteq Ltd, Gemalto N.V. (Thales group), IDEMIA, Mitek Systems Inc., Experian PLC, Onfido Ltd, Shufti Pro, TransUnion LLC, Trulioo Inc., and others.

Market Overview:

– Adoption of solutions through stringent regulations and the need for compliance drive the market. The regulatory authorities now become more stringent toward KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) compliance among reporting entities.

– The EU launched the fifth AML directive, which was set to be fully implemented from 10 January 2020. The identity verification threshold for the prepaid card industry is reduced from EUR 250 to EUR 150. The scope of AML regulations is also further enhanced. Furthermore, FATF (Financial Action Task Force) increased the scope of reporting entities and recommended the member countries to oblige the legal professionals, art dealers, and virtual asset dealers to perform AML screening on their customers. The AML screening regulations implemented in these sectors are parallel to those implemented in financial institutions.

Recent developments in the market are –

– December 2019 – Ubisecure and Onfido announced a strategic partnership to enable Onfido’s identity verification technology for Ubisecure customers digital identity solutions. This new technology partnership provides a combined solution stack for customers, whereby Onfido will effortlessly and securely verify a user identity at the onboarding stage, with Ubisecure’s technology enabling seamless ongoing management of that identity.

– April 2019 – BAE Systems introduced the NetReveal Fraud Prevention Solution with advanced analytics and detection methodologies employing machine learning techniques helping banks, insurers, and government agencies identify fraudulent activities.

Key Market Trends

Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Market Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to provide significant market growth for identity verification over the forecast period. In recent years, the region witnessed accelerated growth in Asia’s digital banking sector, where more fintech and newly licensed virtual banks are approaching this market to address the unbanked segment, while traditional banks are being in transformation stage to manage costs and achieve operational efficiency in this increasingly competitive landscape. However, digitization has exposed businesses to new risks, such as online identity fraud, account takeovers, and data breaches.

– Fraudsters are increasingly growing advanced with the sophisticated technologies they now use to impersonate legitimate users. Deepfake technology poses a growing identity threat by using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) for creating seemingly real videos that take a person in an existing image or video, and it replaces them with someone else’s likeness.

– More Asian companies are integrating real-time liveness detection capabilities into their eKYC systems that ensure the remote user is physically present and can defend against spoofing attacks. As the digital economy grows, multi-factor biometric identity verification and certified liveness detection technologies are trending to evolve accordingly, to better serve and address the changing security needs of business and consumers.

– India experienced a rapid increase in cybercrime registration, with the country ranking fifth in terms of the overall DNS hijacks. According to Gemalto, India accounts for 37% of the global breaches in terms of records compromised or stolen. With the increasing number of malware and ransomware attacks in the country, it states a significant factor in driving the adoption of identity verification solutions.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Identity Verification Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

