Identity Verification Market 2021 Precise Outlook -Finicity Corporation, Onfido Limited_, Acuant Inc._, Intellicheck Inc._, Jumio Corp

The Identity Verification Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. The Identity Verification Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Identity Verification Market: Finicity Corporation, Onfido Limited_, Acuant Inc._, Intellicheck Inc._, Jumio Corp., Trulioo Information Services Inc._, Mitek Systems Inc._, Veriff, Ekata Inc., IBM Corporation, and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– April 2020 – IBM announced to resell Okta Identity Cloud because of a recent strategic partnership, with the identity management solution provider. The new security services that Okta covers are the end-to-end solution, customization, optimization of investments and accelerated adoptions.

– December 2019 – Ubisecure and Onfido announced a strategic partnership to enable Onfidos identity verification technology for Ubisecure customers digital identity solutions. This new technology partnership provides a combined solution stack for customers, whereby Onfido will effortlessly and securely verify a user identity at the onboarding stage, with Ubisecures technology enabling seamless ongoing management of that identity.

Key Market Trends:

– Digital identity verification is a market segment of distinct, coordinating products, wherein large vendors have portfolios of established products, while small vendors are constantly innovating to capture better market shares. The market is witnessing a consumer paradigm shift from manual identity verification systems to an electronic credentialing system that allows personal identity devices to interact. Each interacting device has an installed identity engine that acquires, holds, issues, and uses electronic credentials (e-credentials). These electronic credentials can be installed on personal identity devices, like smartphones, tablets, laptops, embedded systems, and/or personal computers.

– According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, in 2019, 525 data breaches were reported in the United States health/medical sector. Ten years earlier, the number stood at 70 breaches. With each data breach, the medical records are published on the dark web that exposes patients’ date and place of birth, credit card info, etc. According to the same source, it was found that data breaches in the medical and healthcare sector constituted 35.64% of all data breaches in the United States in the measured period.

Regional Analysis For Identity Verification Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Identity Verification Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Identity Verification Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

