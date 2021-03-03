Identity Governance and Administration Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Identity Governance and Administration Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Identity Governance and Administration industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Identity Governance and Administration Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Identity Governance and Administration Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.63 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 11.94 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.06% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand from various enterprises for controlling the information and auditing the functions their employees have access to

Identity governance and administration services are provided so that the organizations can protect their interests and provide filtered access of information to their employees and monitor their functioning. This provides businesses with the tools to manage various virtual identities of their employees’ and provide them with the individual specific rights to these identities depending on their work and operations.

Market Drivers:

Presence of strict regulations and compliances and the need for various organizations to comply with these regulations is positively driving the growth of the market

Benefits associated with the implementation of these technologies which result in higher effectiveness and efficiency in process of identification

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness regarding the technology and their benefits in achieving efficiency of operations is expected to restrain the market growth

Requirement of large capital funding for the installation and integration of these services along with high cost of maintenance is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Identity Governance and Administration Market

By Component Solution Services Professional Services Integration & Implementation Services Training & Consulting Services Support & Maintenance Services Managed Services

By Deployment Type Cloud On-Premise

By Organization Size Large Enterprises Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industrial Vertical Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Government & Defense Energy & Utilities Telecom & IT Manufacturing Healthcare & Life Sciences Retail & Consumer Goods Others

By Geography North America US. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. announced various updates for their SaaS solution (Software as a Solution), termed as “IdentityNow” which will result in higher effectiveness in compliances along with the security issues. The major update including the Dynamic Discovery Engine, which helps in ease of operation for policy creation, along with offering identity associated objectives and faster identification reviews.

In October 2016, Atos SE announced the launch of their Identity and Access Governance solution through their Bull brand with the market name of “Evidian Identity Governance and Administration”. The product designed for medium and large-sized organizations offers user and rights lifecycle management processes along with risk and governance tools for reduction of operational liabilities and adhering to the various compliances.

Competitive Analysis

Global identity governance and administration market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of identity governance and administration market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the identity governance and administration market are IBM Corporation; Broadcom; Atos SE; Omada A/S; Oracle; Core Security, A HelpSystems Company; AlertEnterprise; One Identity LLC; SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.; SAP SE; Microsoft; RSA Security LLC; Evidian; Saviynt Inc.; Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.; SecureAuth Corporation and Micro Focus.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Identity Governance and Administration market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Identity Governance and Administration market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Identity Governance and Administration market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Identity Governance and Administration market.

