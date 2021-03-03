Identity Governance and Administration Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027
The research and analysis conducted in Identity Governance and Administration Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Identity Governance and Administration industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Identity Governance and Administration Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global Identity Governance and Administration Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.63 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 11.94 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.06% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand from various enterprises for controlling the information and auditing the functions their employees have access to
Identity governance and administration services are provided so that the organizations can protect their interests and provide filtered access of information to their employees and monitor their functioning. This provides businesses with the tools to manage various virtual identities of their employees’ and provide them with the individual specific rights to these identities depending on their work and operations.
Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-identity-governance-and-administration-market&somesh
Market Drivers:
- Presence of strict regulations and compliances and the need for various organizations to comply with these regulations is positively driving the growth of the market
- Benefits associated with the implementation of these technologies which result in higher effectiveness and efficiency in process of identification
Market Restraints:
- Lack of awareness regarding the technology and their benefits in achieving efficiency of operations is expected to restrain the market growth
- Requirement of large capital funding for the installation and integration of these services along with high cost of maintenance is expected to restrain the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Identity Governance and Administration Market
- By Component
- Solution
- Services
- Professional Services
- Integration & Implementation Services
- Training & Consulting Services
- Support & Maintenance Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
- By Deployment Type
- Cloud
- On-Premise
- By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- By Industrial Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Government & Defense
- Energy & Utilities
- Telecom & IT
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- North America
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2018, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. announced various updates for their SaaS solution (Software as a Solution), termed as “IdentityNow” which will result in higher effectiveness in compliances along with the security issues. The major update including the Dynamic Discovery Engine, which helps in ease of operation for policy creation, along with offering identity associated objectives and faster identification reviews.
- In October 2016, Atos SE announced the launch of their Identity and Access Governance solution through their Bull brand with the market name of “Evidian Identity Governance and Administration”. The product designed for medium and large-sized organizations offers user and rights lifecycle management processes along with risk and governance tools for reduction of operational liabilities and adhering to the various compliances.
Competitive Analysis
Global identity governance and administration market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of identity governance and administration market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.
New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-identity-governance-and-administration-market&somesh
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the identity governance and administration market are IBM Corporation; Broadcom; Atos SE; Omada A/S; Oracle; Core Security, A HelpSystems Company; AlertEnterprise; One Identity LLC; SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.; SAP SE; Microsoft; RSA Security LLC; Evidian; Saviynt Inc.; Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.; SecureAuth Corporation and Micro Focus.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Identity Governance and Administration market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Identity Governance and Administration market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Identity Governance and Administration market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Identity Governance and Administration market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-identity-governance-and-administration-market&somesh
About Us:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475