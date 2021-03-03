Identity as a service (IDaaS) Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2027 Top Key Players Ping Identity Corporation, Salesforce.com, inc, Microsoft Corporation, Connectis, Gemalto, Capgemini

Identity as a service (IDaaS) market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 22.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Identity as a service (IDaaS) market report is an accurate study of the industry which gives estimations about new triumphs that will be made in the Identity as a service (IDaaS) market in 2020-2027. It also explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. In this global market report, all the company profiles of the major players and brands are covered extensively. The report exhibits important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the ABC industry by the key players. The market drivers and restraints have been described thoroughly using SWOT analysis in the Identity as a service (IDaaS) report.

Identity as a Service (IDaaS) market analysis report offers a critical overview of the target market including industry status, market size, shares, volumes and revenue generation. This market document includes vast data relating to the recent discovery and technological expansions perceived in the market, complete with an examination of the impact of these intrusions on the market’s future development. This analytical report is the compilation of market through qualitative and quantitative analysis. It also comprises of thorough business profiles of some of the prime vendors in the market. This Identity as a Service (IDaaS) business report suggests that the market is still in its development stage hence the small vendors with innovative solutions have the chances of being acquired by large players in the market. As per study key players of this market are OneLogin, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Ping Identity Corporation, Salesforce.com, inc, Microsoft Corporation, Connectis, Gemalto, Capgemini and One Identity LLC among other

Global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market Dynamics:

Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market Scope and Market Size

Identity as a service (IDaaS) market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, service type, enterprise size, access type, application and end-use industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of deployment type, the identity as a service (IDaaS) market has been segmented into public, private and hybrid.

On the basis of service type, the identity as a service (IDaaS) market has been segmented into on-site and in-house.

On the basis of enterprise size, the identity as a service (IDaaS) market has been segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Based on access type, the identity as a service (IDaaS) market has been segmented into single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, compliance management, directory services, provisioning, password management, and others.

Based on application, the identity as a service (IDaaS) market has been segmented into document verification, authentication/identification, and screening.

Identity as a service (IDaaS) market has also been segmented on the basis of end–user industry into government, retail & consumer electronics, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, BFSI, energy & utility, healthcare, automotive, and others.

Important Features of the Global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market Report:

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- CA Technologies, Centrify, Ilantus Technologies Private Limited, Exostar, iWelcome, JumpCloud, Inc., Okta, Inc.,

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) What all regional segmentation covered? Can specific country of interest be added?

Currently, research report gives special attention and focus on following regions:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

** One country of specific interest can be included at no added cost. For inclusion of more regional segment quote may vary.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

Global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market Segmentation:

By Deployment Type (Public, Private, Hybrid),

Service Type (On-Site, In-House),

Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises),

Access Type (Single Sign-On, Multi-factor Authentication, Compliance Management, Directory Services, Provisioning, Password Management, Others),

Application (Document Verification, Authentication/identification, Screening),

End-Use Industry (Government, Retail & Consumer Electronics, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, Automotive, Others),

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Identity as a Service (IDaaS) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Float-Zone Silicon

Chapter 4: Presenting Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market ?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Identity as a Service (IDaaS) market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

