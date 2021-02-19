Identity and Access Management Market Outlook | Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Identity and Access Management Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Identity and Access Management industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Identity and Access Management Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global identity & access management market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.56% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in compliance management perception and increased supply for mobility solutions.

The Identity and Access Management (IAM) system in BFSI is a structure for business operations that promotes the governance of electronic documents. This structure involves technology that promotes identification and entry governance. IAM technology can be used to collect, activate, document and handle customer details and entry authorizations by technology. This guarantees that all people and facilities are correctly permitted, certified and audited. The IAM system used in BFSI, public sector and utilities, telecom and it, retail and cpg, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, education and life sciences.

Market Drivers:

Increase in compliance management perception is driving the growth of the market

Increased supply for mobility solutions is propelling the growth of the market

Enhanced security issues between organizations is boosting the growth of the market

Emerging cloud and software as a service (SaaS) implementation is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of information about identity & access management solutions is hampering the growth of the market

Lack of safety of information for customer data is hindering the growth of the market

Complicated integration of solutions and compatible conditions is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Identity and Access Management Market

By Component

Provisioning

Directory Services Storage Meta Directories Virtual Directories

Single Sign-On Enterprise Single Sign-On Web and Federated Single Sign-On

Advanced Authentication

Password Management Self Service Password Reset Password Management for Privileged Users

Audit, Compliance, and Governance

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMES)

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By Vertical

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail and Cpg

Public Sector and Utilities

Energy

Education

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Atos introduced the latest Unified Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) alternative for the ultimate safety systems. This new solution is the single identity provider and management system for all platforms, cloud and on-site, relying on Atos’s Evidian software, which allows organizations to retain ownership of all services that require to their business systems by offering them with final safety.

In April 2019, HID Global discloses the accessibility of latest HID Authentication Service, component of its Cloud Identity Platform, to offer a package of reliable identification alternatives. This multi-tenant Cloud authentication service delivers large-scale, user-friendly onboarding and frictionless Identity and Access Management (IAM) customer encryption across a wide range of sectors this product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share.

Competitive Analysis

Global identity & access management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of identity & access management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global identity & access management market are Capgemini., Happiest Minds, HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, F5 Networks, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Siemens, Dell, Broadcom., ForgeRock, Gemalto NV, Centrify Corporation., GlobalSign., Accenture., NTT Communications Corporation, Cognizant, among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Identity and Access Management market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Identity and Access Management market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Identity and Access Management market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Identity and Access Management market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

