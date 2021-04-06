Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market Rapidly with Latest Trends & Technological Advancement 2021-2027 | Top Key Players are Onegini, TransUnion, Ping Identity Corporation, Gigya Inc., Centrify Corporation, Okta Inc., Experian PLC, Janrain Inc., Mitek Systems Inc.

The demand for Identity and access management (IAM) Market, in terms of revenue, was worth of USD 10.12 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 23.30 Billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.67% from 2019 to 2025.

The Global Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market Research Forecast 2021 – 2027 provides a comprehensive analysis of the market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of the global industry. It provides an in-depth study of the Identity And Access Management (IAM) market by using SWOT analysis. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report

Identity and access management (IAM) is a structure of business processes, policies and technologies. This helps the management in electronic or digital identities. With this IAM framework, IT managers can able to control user’s access to critical information within their organizations. Furthermore Identity and access management products provide role-based access control, which allows system managers regulate access to systems or networks based on the roles of individual users within the enterprise. The core objective of IAM systems is one digital identity for each individual. Once that digital identity has been established, it must be maintained, modified and monitored throughout each operator.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Post-Consumer Identity And Access Management (IAM) Market.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Onegini, TransUnion, Ping Identity Corporation, Gigya Inc., Centrify Corporation, Okta Inc., Experian PLC, Janrain Inc., Mitek Systems Inc., Traxion Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions Inc., MorphoTrust USA, GB Group Plc, ID Analytics LLP, Aware Inc., Equifax Inc. and others

Segmentation Analysis:

By solution – Advanced Authentication, Identity Proofing Services, Others

By service – Professional Services, Managed Services

By deployment type – Cloud, On-premises

By industry vertical – Banking, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Energy & Utility, Public Sector, Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers:

Increasing patch management solutions vulnerabilities is driving the growth of the market

Rising need of up to date software will propel the market growth

Growing third party application deployment is a driver for the market

Government regulations for promoting patch management may boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Low vulnerability priority reduction is restraining the growth of the market

Lack of awareness for cyber security will hamper the market growth

Patch testing and compatibility issues may also restrict the growth of the market

