Identity Analytics Market Trend, Technology Innovations and Growth Prediction 2021-2026

The report titled Identity Analytics Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The identity analytics market is projected to grow at 15.3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Companies operating in the Global Identity Analytics market profiled in the report:– Oracle Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., Hitachi ID Systems, Inc., Brainwave GRC, LogRhythm, Inc., Securonix, Inc., Gurucul Solutions Pvt Ltd., Nexis GmbH, Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Centrify Corporation

Key Market Trends

BFSI Industry is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period

– Identity theft was one of the significant methods of fraud that affected enterprises globally, according to the Communications Fraud Control Association (CFCA) Fraud Loss Survey.In the BFSI sector, identity theft might involve customer or employee accounts being fabricated by cybercriminals.

– Identity fraud in payments and other retail banking functions can even become a starting point for other illegal activities, like money laundering. The banking and financial services industry contributed 62% of exposed data in 2019. However, it accounted for only 6.5% of data breaches, as stated in a Bitglass report.

– Machine learning and predictive analytics can be deployed to secure and safeguard bank accounts against repeated cyber-attacks. For example, Danske Bank has implemented an AI-driven platform to tackle identity-related frauds. The platform analyzes data and scores online transactions in real-time to give actionable insights for every fraudulent activity.

Global Identity Analytics Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Privileged Access Intelligence

Risk Based Access Certifications

Risky Account Discovery & Cleanup

SoD Intelligence

Other Solutions

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Government

Retail & Consumer

Healthcare

Regional Analysis For Identity Analytics Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

