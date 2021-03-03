Identity Analytics Market Growth, Analysis and Advancement Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Global Identity Analytics Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The identity analytics market is projected to grow at 15.3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the Global Identity Analytics Market are Oracle Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., Hitachi ID Systems, Inc., Brainwave GRC, LogRhythm, Inc., Securonix, Inc., Gurucul Solutions Pvt Ltd., Nexis GmbH, Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Centrify Corporation, and others.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Industry is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period

– Identity theft was one of the significant methods of fraud that affected enterprises globally, according to the Communications Fraud Control Association (CFCA) Fraud Loss Survey. In the BFSI sector, identity theft might involve customer or employee accounts being fabricated by cybercriminals.

– Identity fraud in payments and other retail banking functions can even become a starting point for other illegal activities, like money laundering. The banking and financial services industry contributed 62% of exposed data in 2019. However, it accounted for only 6.5% of data breaches, as stated in a Bitglass report.

– Machine learning and predictive analytics can be deployed to secure and safeguard bank accounts against repeated cyber-attacks. For example, Danske Bank has implemented an AI-driven platform to tackle identity-related frauds. The platform analyzes data and scores online transactions in real-time to give actionable insights for every fraudulent activity.

North America Geographic Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period

– The primary driver for the growth of the North America geographic segment is the significant presence of technology providers and the increasing number of identity-related breaches across major industries. These players present in the region are focusing on the development of innovative solutions to stay in the regional and globally competitive landscape.

– In March 2019, there was a sensitive data breach occurs at Capital One Financial Corporation. According to the organization, nearly 106 million individuals from the United States and Canada were affected, making it one of the significant breaches recorded in United States history.

– In March 2020, SailPoint Technologies introduced identity governance for IaaS platforms and workloads. As businesses adopt a multi-cloud platform strategy across Azure, AWS, and the Google Cloud to keep pace with digital transformation, there is a growing need to govern access to all these platforms with a single identity solution.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Identity Analytics market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Identity Analytics market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Identity Analytics market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global Identity Analytics market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches Identity Analytics used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

