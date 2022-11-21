Idaho stabbing victim’s family says cops wasted their time looking into her ex-boyfriend who she called on the night of her murder

Flowers and different objects are displayed at a rising memorial in entrance of a campus entrance signal for the College of Idaho, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho.Ted S. Warren/AP Photograph

Two of the 4 killed College of Idaho college students known as an ex-boyfriend a number of instances earlier than the slayings, household stated.

The dad and mom of one of many victims stated cops have been “losing their time” wanting into the person their daughter known as.

Police stated they do not imagine the person was concerned within the crime, which has but to be solved.

The dad and mom of one of many 4 slain College of Idaho college students stated that cops have been “losing their time” by wanting into the ex-boyfriend of their daughter — who repeatedly known as the person on the night time of the killings.

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, known as her ex-boyfriend Jack a number of instances within the early morning hours of November 13 — earlier than she and her three associates have been stabbed to loss of life inside an off-campus dwelling close by the Moscow, Idaho, school, in keeping with Goncalves’ dad and mom.

However Goncalves’ mom, Kristi Goncalves stated Moscow police should not think about him a suspect within the brutal killings, backing up her daughter’s former boyfriend.

“They’re losing their time with Jack,” she stated throughout an interview on Fox Information on Saturday night time. “And Jack is simply as distraught as we’re. Jack is our household. Jack is 1,000%, 2,000% our household, and Jack is with us, and we stand behind him 100%.”

Police confirmed on Sunday that investigators do not assume the person Kaylee Goncalves known as is related to the killings, which have rocked the small school city.

“Every little thing that we have now taken from these calls, we have now adopted up on, we have cleared and we imagine that there is no such thing as a connection there,” Moscow Police Division Chief James Fry stated.

Kaylee Goncalves, together with friends Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, have been stabbed to loss of life — probably whereas they have been asleep — in keeping with an area coroner.

No arrests have been made within the case and authorities haven’t but named a suspect.

Kaylee Goncalves’ sister, Alivea Goncalves, instructed Inside Version that her sibling known as Jack “six instances between 2:26 a.m. and a couple of:44 a.m.” after which once more at 2:52 a.m. on November 13.

Mogen additionally known as Jack thrice between 2:44 a.m. and a couple of:52 a.m., the sister stated.

Officers imagine the victims have been killed shortly after that following an evening out.

Moscow police stated on Sunday that investigators have been “conscious” of “a number of telephone calls” from the telephones of Kaylee Goncalves and Mogen “to a male.”

Kristi Goncalves stated on Fox Information that her daughter’s ex-boyfriend “is hurting.”

“Kaylee and Jack would have finally been married,” the mom stated, explaining that the 2 had just lately damaged up after years of relationship and “have been near getting again collectively.”

In the meantime, police revealed on Sunday that two of the victims have been discovered on the second ground and two have been discovered on the third ground of the house that Kaylee Goncalves, Kernodle, and Mogen shared with two roommates.

Police stated the 2 roommates — who police do not imagine have been concerned within the killings — have been dwelling on the time of the assault, however didn’t get up till later that morning.

Somebody known as 911 simply earlier than midday on November 13 requesting assist for an “unconscious particular person.” The 911 name was made out of one of many roommates’ cellphones, stated police.

Correction: November 21, 2022: An earlier model of this story incorrectly acknowledged that the person whom victims had known as repeatedly on the night time of their loss of life had not been recognized. He has since been recognized and police stated they do not imagine he’s concerned within the murders.

