ICT Consulting Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends
ICT Consulting Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | Accenture, IBM Global Services, Deloitte Consulting LLP, McKinsey & Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services LLC, Capgemini, Oracle Consulting, The Boston Consulting Group Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton, Cisco Systems Inc. (IT Consulting), Gartner Inc., SAP Services (IT Consulting), Bain & Company, KPMG LLP (Consulting Practice), Cognizant
ICT Consulting Market research report studies the market status, competition landscape, market size, share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges
This report contains market size and forecasts of ICT Consulting in Global, including the following market information:
Global ICT Consulting Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global ICT Consulting market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the ICT Consulting companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ICT Consulting Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global ICT Consulting Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Hardware
Software
Services
China ICT Consulting Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China ICT Consulting Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Telecom Operator
Telecom Hardware Manufacture
Government
Others
Global ICT Consulting Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global ICT Consulting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total ICT Consulting Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total ICT Consulting Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Accenture
IBM Global Services
Deloitte Consulting LLP
McKinsey & Company
PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services LLC
Capgemini
Oracle Consulting
The Boston Consulting Group Inc.
Booz Allen Hamilton
Cisco Systems Inc. (IT Consulting)
Gartner Inc.
SAP Services (IT Consulting)
Bain & Company
KPMG LLP (Consulting Practice)
Cognizant
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global ICT Consulting Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Players Profiles
Chapter Eight: Conclusion
Chapter Nine: Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. ICT Consulting Market Opportunities & Trends in Global Market
Table 2. ICT Consulting Market Drivers in Global Market
Table 3. ICT Consulting Market Restraints in Global Market
Table 4. Key Players of ICT Consulting in Global Market
Table 5. Top ICT Consulting Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 6. Global ICT Consulting Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 7. Global ICT Consulting Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 8. Global Companies ICT Consulting Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 ICT Consulting Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ICT Consulting Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global ICT Consulting Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – ICT Consulting Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – ICT Consulting Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Application Global ICT Consulting Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 15. By Application – ICT Consulting Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 16. By Application – ICT Consulting Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 17. By Region Global ICT Consulting Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 18. By Region – Global ICT Consulting Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 19. By Region – Global ICT Consulting Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 20. By Country – North America ICT Consulting Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 21. By Country – North America ICT Consulting Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 22. By Country – Europe ICT Consulting Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Country – Europe ICT Consulting Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Asia ICT Consulting Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
continued…
