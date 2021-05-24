Icing Sugar Market | Growth Strategies Adopted By Top Key Players Sudzuker AG, Associated British Foods plc., (ABF), Couplet Sugars, Crusty International

Icing sugar is a finely ground sugar produced by grinding granulated sugar (table sugar) into a powdery form. It is also known as powdered sugar and confectioners’ sugar. Generally, it contains 3 to 5% of corn starch (TCP) or potato starch (anti-caking agent) to prevent the risk of clumping. It can also be prepared by grinding or crushing ordinary sugar in a coffee grinder or in mortar & pestle at home, despite it being majorly produced in a factory.

As icing sugar quickly dissolves in liquid, it is used by the food & beverages industries as an instant-dissolving sugar. In households, it is mainly used by home cooks for frosting and cake decorations. Many-a-time, it is lightly dusted over desserts, baked items and even on fruits. Furthermore, it is used for producing marshmallow, Marzipan, and other bakery items such as pastry and pies.

Icing sugar is available in different sizes of fineness that includes extrafine icing sugar TCP, which has a particle size of 10 µm and gives a smoother fillings and icing .Coarse grained icing sugar particle’s size is 30 µm. Decoration icing sugar has a particle size of 100 µm and comes with an increased shelf life under cold or humid conditions as it is covered with fat.

The demand of icing sugar is experiencing growth because it is majorly used in bakery and confectionery industries as it is quickly soluble and gives a smooth & creamy texture. Regions including North America and Europe consume the maximum amount of bakery items on a daily basis. This fosters the growth of the icing sugar market. However, there is growth in awareness about health among the consumers; and hence, they focus on leading a healthy lifestyle. This is expected to restrict the growth of icing sugar market in the forthcoming years. Nevertheless, there is an increase in the demand for organic powdered sugar, which is produced from organic sugarcane and does not contain any herbicides, pesticides, or chemicals. This increase in demand is anticipated to boost the growth of the icing sugar market.

The global icing sugar market is segmented based on type, form, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into organic and conventional. By form, it is classified into extra fine, coarse grained, decoration, and others. By application, it is segregated into bakery & confectionery products, dairy products, beverages, and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is classified into direct and indirect channel. The indirect channel is further segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, discount stores, grocery stores, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the prominent key players include Sudzuker AG, Associated British Foods plc., (ABF), Couplet Sugars, Crusty International, Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd., SBEC sugar Ltd, Tate & Lyle PLC, Dhampure Speciality Sugar Ltd., Blue Birds Foods India Ltd., Pacto Industries Ltd.

