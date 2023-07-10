Iceland Monitors New Volcanic Eruption

A minor volcanic eruption started on Monday afternoon in an uninhabited space on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, the nation’s climate officers mentioned.

The eruption, which started at 4:40 p.m. U.T.C., was described as small and posing “no quick dangers to communities or infrastructure,” the Icelandic Met Workplace mentioned.

It’s in a zone that rests between the Fagradalsfjall and Keilir volcanic mountains, roughly 20 miles from the nation’s coastal capital, Reykjavik, the workplace mentioned.

Lava was rising as “a sequence of fountains” and flowing south from a fissure on the slope of a hill referred to as Litli Hrútur, officers mentioned. Poisonous gasoline and steam emissions from the fissure have been drifting to the northwest, based on officers.