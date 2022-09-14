A shot of Team RWBY from the dub trailer. Pic credit: Rooster Teeth/Youtube

After several weeks of patiently waiting, the RWBY: Ice Queendom dub finally has a release date.

Fans will remember that originally the release of the dub was meant to coincide with the release of the sub back in July of 2022. However, just before that in late June, Rooster Teeth released an announcement saying the RWBY dub would be delayed until further notice.

While it may have been frustrating news for long-term fans at the time, the sub continued to run with fewer issues. As of September 11th, 2022 the series has released 11 episodes, with the finale set to premiere on September 18th, 2022.

When can I watch the dub?

Whether you’ve been watching the sub week to week to fill the RWBY-shaped hole in your life or waiting patiently to hear the return of your favorite voice actors, the delay is finally over.

According to the new trailer and Twitter, the RWBY: Ice Queendom (RWBY: Hyousetsu Teikoku) dub will premiere on September 25th, 2012.

This will come exactly one week after the final subbed episode airs. It is unclear whether or not the dub will premiere the same 3-episode special the sub did when the series was initially released.

What actors will be in the dub?

One thing that Rooster Teeth has made very clear since the announcement of the spin-off series, is that the main cast will be reprising their roles. For fans of the series, this includes both the members of Team RWBY and Team JNPR.

Ruby Rose — Lindsay Jones

Weiss Schnee — Kara Eberle

Blake Belladonna — Arryn Zech

Yang Xiao Long — Barbara Dunkelman

Jaune Arc — Miles Luna

Nora Valkyrie — Samantha Ireland

Pyrrha Nikos — Jen Brown

Lie Ren — Neath Oum

It seems that several other actors from the original series will be returning as well, as Shannon McCormick can be heard reprising his role as Professor Ozpin in the trailer.

While several other familiar characters from the original series — like Winter Schnee — have also popped up in the spin-off so far, it is unclear who will be voicing them in the dub as of the time of this article.

Where will I be able to watch the RWBY: Ice Queendom dub?

Now that fans have an official date to look forward to, they may also be wondering just where and how they will be able to see the RWBY: Ice Queendom dub when it airs.

Like it has been since premiering back in July, RWBY: Ice Queendom will continue to air its episodes weekly on both the Crunchyroll and Rooster Teeth FIRST streaming platforms.