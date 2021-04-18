Ice Maker Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

An ice maker which is also known as ice generator or ice machine is an appliance that generates ice artificially. Ice makers consists of four types including modular ice maker, undercounter ice maker, countertop ice maker and ice dispenser.

This appliance is widely adopted in food service industry, food processing industry, healthcare, retail outlets and others for preparation ice. Rise in business-related travel and increase in number of food joints such as hotels & restaurants fuel the growth of the hospitality industry, which in turn drives the demand for ice maker in terms of value sales.

Increase in the demand for ice maker from food processing industry drives the growth of the market. Moreover, growth of organized retail outlets further boosts the growth of the ice maker market in terms of value sales. Furthermore, rising innovation in ice maker propels the growth of the ice maker market.

However, high regular maintenance and negative impact of ice maker on the environment is expected to restrict the market growth in terms of value sales during the forecast period. Nevertheless, innovations in ice makers and surge in energy efficient & cost-effective ice maker is likely to bring new opportunities for the ice maker market during the forecast period in terms of value sales.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted the ice maker market in terms of value sales. According to the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine, meat packing industry was depicted as a high-risk industry for covid 19 spread and thus, it has contributed to the upsurge of the covid 19 cases. Thus, this has interrupted the operation of the meat packing industry which has hampered the demand for ice from this industry affecting the growth of ice makers in the year 2020.

The global ice maker market segments are categorized into product type, application, and region. By product type, it is classified into modular ice maker, undercounter ice maker, countertop ice maker and ice dispenser. By application, it is divided into food service, food processing, healthcare, retail outlets and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in this report include Hoshizaki corporation, Manitowoc ice (WELBILT, INC.), A & V Refrigeration Corp, Ali Group S.p.A., Middleby Corporation, Cornelius, Inc., Kold-Draft, North Star Ice Equipment Corporation, Whynter, LLC and U.S. Ice Machine Mfg. Co.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product type

o Modular Ice maker

o Undercounter Ice Maker

o Countertop Ice maker

o Ice Dispensers

– By Application

o Food Service

o Food Processing

o Healthcare

o Retail Outlets

o Others

– By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

