Ice Hockey Sticks Market Demand and Research Insights by 2030

An ice hockey stick is used to shoot, pass, and carry the puck across the ice. Stick dimensions can vary widely, as they are usually built to suit a particular player’s size and preference. Different ice hockey sticks are used by field players and goalies. A goalie stick is slightly wider and the angle is smaller as compared to a player’s stick. Regular sticks and goalie sticks are made from composite technology. Ice hockey sticks are manufactured from different materials such as carbon fiber, fiberglass, wood, and aluminum. Carbon fiber is one of the most commonly used material for ice hockey sticks. This material is also used to manufacture ice hockey sticks used in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Increase in popularity and number of ice hockey championships in various countries projected to be a driving factor for the ice hockey sticks market

Rapid increase in popularity and rise in number of ice hockey championships in various countries, especially in North America and Europe is projected to drive the ice hockey sticks market during the forecasted timeline. Rise in trend of playing ice hockey in schools and colleges is also anticipated to surge the sales of ice hockey sticks in the near future.

Rising participation in collegiate level ice hockey events and championships in the U.S., Canada, China, Korea, Australia, and various other developing countries across the globe is also considered a significant factor projected to increase the demand for ice hockey sticks in the coming years.

Rise in sale of ice hockey sticks and other exclusive footwear through company-owned websites and e-commerce websites anticipated to create new opportunity for the market

Increase in trend of selling ice hockey sticks and other exclusive range of ice hockey equipment through online distribution channels, especially on company-owned websites and e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Walmart, and various other regional e-commerce sites across the globe is anticipated to create huge opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of ice hockey sticks. Manufacturers and suppliers also offer discounts and exclusive offers and schemes to drive the sale of ice hockey sticks on e-commerce websites etc.

North America considered the largest market for ice hockey sticks

Geographically, the global ice hockey sticks market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe , Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America accounted for major share of the global ice hockey sticks market in 2019. The market in North America is anticipated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period due to increase in popularity of ice hockey championships at school and collegiate levels in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, which is projected to increase the sale of ice hockey sticks in the near future.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to rise in awareness of ice hockey in China, Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Australia, Kyrgyzstan, and other Southeast Asian countries. These factors are projected to surge the demand for ice hockey sticks in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players Operating in the Ice Hockey Sticks Market

Prominent ice hockey stick brands or companies are estimated to face healthy competition during the forecasted timeline. Brands such as BAUER Hockey, LLC, CCM, Eagle Hockey, and Sher-Wood are producing ice hockey sticks with innovation designs, graphics, and colors, and planning to launch more innovative and lightweight ice hockey sticks in the market. Companies are also undertaking mergers & acquisitions or signing agreements with regional distributors and dealers to expand their business in various parts of the globe. Some of the key players operating in the global ice hockey sticks market include:

BAUER Hockey, LLC

CCM (Sport Maska Inc.)

Eagle Hockey

Sher-Wood

STX

Vaughn Hockey

WARRIOR SPORTS (New Balance, Inc.)

Winnwell

Easton

Bison Hockey Sticks

Frontier Hockey

