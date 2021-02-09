Ice Cream Market Global Insights, Trends, Demand and Top Brands 2021-Nestle SA, BLUE BELL CREAMERIES, Wells Enterprises

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

North America Ice Cream Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 2.83% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies operating in the Global Ice Cream Market profiled in the report: Nestle SA, BLUE BELL CREAMERIES, Wells Enterprises, Dunkin’ Brands, Tillamook, Eden Creamery LLC, General Mills Inc.

Key Market Trends

Health consciousness and Innovation Driving the Sales

Growth in Ice cream Market encountered several challenges to post a CAGR of 2.89%. Growing health concerns and the availability of alternative products like Yoghurt affected Market sales. Due to rising health concerns consumers are interested in Ice Cream made of Natural flavours and natural sweeteners and handcrafted Ice Cream. Currently, the US is leading the way for launch activity in handcrafted ice creams, likely relating to the Markets size and maturity. These products can offer innovation inspiration to other Markets, specifically with regard to sourcing ingredients from local farmers and using packaging as a distinguishing selling point that celebrates and appeals to a sense of individuality. Companies are offering consumers more better for you options in the way of smaller portion sizes, and better ingredients including vegetables, oats, soy and dairy free.

Global Ice Cream Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Artisanal Ice Cream

Impulse Ice Cream

Take-Home Ice Cream

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

SuperMarkets and HyperMarkets

Convenience Stores

Specalist Retailers

Regional Analysis For Ice Cream Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

