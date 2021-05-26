Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Market: Overview

The trajectories in the ice cream and frozen dessert market are shaped by the demand dynamic distinct to each of the two categories. Taxonomy and the legal characterization vary from country to country, which can also be a key part of consumer choice. Ice creams can be considered a category of snacks that is usually made of milk fat products, and in some countries classified as dairy based desserts/confections. Frozen desserts are characterized by freezing of pasteurized mix contain edible vegetable oils and fat and may or may not contain edible vegetable oils and fat. Oftentimes, the differentiation may be not pertinent to most of the demand dynamics of the ice cream and frozen dessert market, hence the combined demand trends are considered for assessment in the market studies.

However, characterization and the regulatory norms are markedly important for producers in the ice cream and frozen dessert market to come out with their own compositional values, which define the trajectories of different regional markets. Low-fat products and products that contain sugar alternatives are recently an emerging category in the ice cream and frozen dessert market.

Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Market: Key Trends

The demand for ice creams has been steadily rising in single-serve category. On the other hand, frozen desserts are extensively been demanded in catering and banqueting. In both the segments, steadily growing demand for each in cultural and social events are driving the growth of the market.

Companies in the ice cream and frozen dessert market are incorporating combination of different ingredients that are approved by food regulators in respective regions. Key manufacturers are coming out with different formulations and differentiating their products with unique combinations of flavors, crunchiness, protein content, and sensory characteristics, which might help them detect confectionery sticks or bars.

Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

Some manufacturers in the ice cream are testing the waters by coming out with their propriety compositional guidelines. Over the years, the global ice cream and frozen dessert market has been committed to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits and the advances the different products have been able to do with regard to sensory characteristics. For instance, several print and digital mediums are leveraged by food brands in the ice cream and frozen dessert market to harp on the benefits of milk and milk solids. Numerous brands also adopt fat free labels to convey nutritional profile of products to customers. Low fat ice creams are expected to attract customers who are conscious about the obesity.

An increasing number of brands have focused on minimizing ice recrystallization, which might render ice creams and frozen desserts a coarse and grainy texture. This might be unappealing to customers as the crystals are detected easily. They are also adopting advanced frozen technology and packaging.

Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the key regions in the global ice cream and frozen dessert market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin Africa, and the Middle East and Africa. Western Europe and Asia Pacific are key regional markets, and are expected to contribute a large part of share in the global market. Increasing popularity of low fat milk and natural sweeteners is opening new avenues in the market. Some brands also find new capitalization avenue by offering non-dairy fats and non-dairy products. Intense marketing and promotional activities by ice-cream manufacturers is expected to open new avenues in Asian populations.

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

