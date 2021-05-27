IBM Watson Services Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2025

The Global IBM Watson Services Market report offers industry overview including definitions, applications, classifications, and chain structure. The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the studied market, including key trends, historic data, current market scenario, opportunities, growth drivers, potential roadmap, and strategies of the market players. The report further includes regional analysis to evaluate the global presence of IBM Watson Services Market.

IBM WATSON SERVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Services:

Watson Studio

Watson Knowledge Catalog

Watson AI Assistant

Watson Discovery

Watson IoT Platform

Watson Speech to Text (STT)

Watson Text to Speech (TTS)

Watson Language Services

Watson Visual Recognition

Watson Tone Analyzer

Watson Personality Insights

Watson Data Refinery

Watson Machine Learning

Watson Deep Learning

Watson Compare and Comply

Other Services

By End User Industry:

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Discrete & Process Manufacturing

Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Travel & Tourism

Education

Others

Regional Analysis:

The global IBM Watson Services Market is segmented as The regional segmentation of the market includes

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

This section of the report includes a precise analysis of major players with company profile, market value, and SWOT analysis. The report also includes manufacturing cost analysis, raw materials analysis, key suppliers of the product, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, etc. Following companies are assessed in the report:

KPMG International Limited

Capgemini SE

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro Limited

IBM Corporation

Datamato Technologies Private Ltd.

Mainline Information Systems Inc.

DXC Technology Limited Accenture Plc

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Tech Mahindra limited

Infosys Limited

HCL Limited

Other Players

