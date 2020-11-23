IBC (Intermediate Bulk Container) Liners Market: Analysis of Key Trends and Drivers Shaping Future Growth 2027

For an exceptional business growth, companies must take up market research report service which has become enough imperative in today’s market place. IBC (Intermediate Bulk Container) Liners Market research report is formulated with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to present better user experience. With this market report, businesses can acquire details about market drivers and market restraints which assist them to take presumption about reducing or increasing the production of particular product.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Yixing Changfeng Container Bag Co., Ltd., Berry Global Inc., BAG Corp., Shenzhen Riversky Packing Materials Co.,Ltd., Greif, AmeriGlobe L.L.C., Conitex Sonoco, LC Packaging, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Co., Ltd., RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd., FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd., Flexpack FIBC., Mondi, ALPINE FIBC PVT.LTD., Century Fibc., Ganpati Plastfab Limited, and Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd. among other domestic and global players.

IBC (intermediate bulk container) liners market will reach at an estimated value of USD 959.66 million and grow at a rate of 5.10% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. IBC (intermediate bulk container) liners market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to rising growth of the various end-use industries resulting in increased demand for bulk packaging methods.

IBC liners are flexible bulk bags that are used for transportation and storage of bulk liquid and powdered or granular products. IBC liners are single-use, that leads to reduced or less contamination and costs incurred for reconditioning or washing of the intermediate bulk container.

Rising adoption of intermediate bulk containers in the industrial packaging industry all over the globe acts as the major factor escalating the market growth, also cost-effectiveness and ease of handling of IBC liners are the major factors among others driving the growth of IBC (intermediate bulk container) liners market. Modernization and continuous research and development activities will further create new opportunities for the IBC (intermediate bulk container) liners market in the in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

However, installation of the specified liners is done in through sewing it inside the fabric of the containers, resulting in the container only being capable of used for a single type of material rather than several contents which acts as a major factor among others acting as restraints and will further challenge the growth of IBC (intermediate bulk container) liners market.

Conducts Overall IBC (INTERMEDIATE BULK CONTAINER) LINERS Market Segmentation:

By Material Type (Polyethylene, Polyamide (PA), Polypropylene (PP), EVOH, Aluminum Foil, Others),

Application (Food and Beverages, Chemicals, Agricultural, Pharmaceuticals, Others),

Capacity (Up to 1,000 Litres, 1,000 to 1,500 Litres, above 1,500 Litres),

Content Type (Powder and Granules, Liquid Segments),

Filling Technology (Aseptic, Non-Aseptic)

The countries covered in the IBC (intermediate bulk container) liners market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

South America dominates IBC (intermediate bulk container) liners market due to extensive infrastructure projects being initiated in Latin America such as the IIRSA.

