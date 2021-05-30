IAN: the story of the miracle violinist who left Russia for Portugal

He was four or five years old when he began seriously learning the violin. Today, at 38, she is one of the most recognized violinists in Portugal, the country she took up in 1999 and which she has never left permanently. Ianina Khmelik has become a prominent name in the Portuguese music world, but has only relied on the project itself in recent years, which she called IAN. The first album, “Raivera”, was released last year – but thanks to the pandemic, it is only now being presented live.

The story of Ianina Khmelik begins in 1983 in Moscow, Russia – then still the Soviet Union. Coming from a family connected with the regime, she began studying music and figure skating at the same time at the age of four or five.

“It is a form of education that is very common in the eastern countries. It’s all about asking children what they want to be when they are five and at seven they have to give an exact answer [risos]”He explains to NiT, although he admits that it“ often works well ”.

When she reached a certain stage, her violin teacher presented her with a decision: either she would choose the violin entirely, or better give up and continue figure skating. These were two potentially incompatible activities: Injuries from skating could ruin an entire music career.

“If I fell and broke my arm or crippled my wrist, it would have a huge impact on my guitar career. It’s a sport that can be quite violent for a violinist who needs to take care of her arms, fingers, and wrists. I couldn’t play basketball or volleyball at school. It said: I play the violin. And the teachers didn’t insist. “

Ianina Khmelik explains that her violin teacher had instilled a great love for musical instruments – and that the choice was easy. “She was a great educator and made me see the violin almost like a person to take care of and try to get the best solo possible. The love that came was very well cared for in me – and I chose the violin. Then I never had any doubts. “

Moscow found itself in a tense position in the late 1990s: the Soviet Union had recently dissolved, there was a huge conflict with Chechnya, and Ianina was growing up, while building explosions occurred regularly in the city center. Her neighbors took turns watching the apartment complex where she lived, and Ianina herself witnessed the explosion of a hotel near Red Square.

“My desire to leave the country was already great and grew, because my family was connected to government posts, completely against the regime. And my mother always hoped that I would not get addicted from Moscow and continue my life elsewhere. And it was good, very good. Because it only gets worse, it just keeps getting worse. And it was great because I love Portugal. “

The young violinist even briefly studied at a school in Germany and has already gained international experience. His mother knew a Russian music teacher who taught at the Professional School of Music in Espinho, who became her teacher and bridged the gap between school and family. Ianina wrote a letter to the management and got a student visa.

He arrived in Portugal in 1999, the year he turned 16, all knowing how to say “hello”. The language barrier, he admits, was initially difficult – although he now speaks Portuguese completely fluently and correctly. Also because, he explains, what he learned in the Portuguese dictionary was very different from what he learned in the north, in addition to the slang, the swear words and the fact that “the Portuguese eat the words”. [risos]” in general.

“They were wonderful at school, they provided me with a teacher after my music class so I could have classes from first to ninth grade in a single year. You tried to make me catch it all from the start. I was very tough for me, but I’m glad that happened and I managed to catch up, on the 12th I took the Portuguese exam. “

To make money, he started working at a bar in Porto at night, serving drinks between 9 p.m. and 4 or 5 a.m. After three or four hours of sleep, I went to school to play.

“The directors didn’t know and then they found out: What did you want to do ?! You will be expelled! They panicked. Because I couldn’t do that legally with a student visa. So I said: give me work, I want to work, help me. And they started looking for work for me, for orchestras in Porto, they helped me a lot. “

Ianina Khmelik explains that moving to Portugal has opened up other horizons for her, contact with other cultures and life in a more open country. “There are a lot of good things in Russian lessons, but sometimes there is this very castrating severity. We have a lot of political problems, in short, life is much more difficult than here. To have this more relaxed lifestyle, to accept the other, to be interested in other cultures, that helped a lot. Living in Portugal gave me a lot. “

After graduating from high school, he graduated in violin from the Superior School of Music and Performing Arts of the Polytechnic Institute of Porto, which he graduated in 2006. Little by little he began a journey of self-discovery – he felt far removed from the music classics he had learned at the academy and began to occupy himself with contemporary music, electronics and even pop.

“By the time I got to IAN, I had doubts about what I was. He got to know me. I like contemporary music very much, I’m not a big fan of classical music. Portugal has open borders, people who come, exchanges, it was much easier to learn, play and discover what I really like. “

In the Remix Ensemble, a group from Casa da Música that deals with contemporary music, it has evolved over the years. “Because they don’t just interpret the notes, they really try to understand – sometimes there is no melody, it’s pure mathematics with technical difficulties that were completely unknown to me before. And it’s a process of liking it too. And I think that the arrival of IAN is also thanks to: To see the live composers next to us, explaining why they use it, what program they use for electronic music, why they composed this … ”

And he adds, “You know, for classical musicians improvising is almost impossible, it’s really difficult. Because we’re too busy on the agenda. I can even imagine the melody in my head, but from there to my fingers is an almost endless path … Achieving that was also a challenge. “

However, her talent was notorious and led her to work with The Gift, Pedro Abrunhosa and record three albums with GNR in addition to all of the work in the orchestras. “When I played with GNR I made my own arrangements, I always wanted to be identified as Ianina. That someone who heard me play said: This is Ianina. I found an identity in sound, in the way I play, and from then on I started composing, first for solo violin, then violin and piano, then violin and electronics, and then other challenges came together, like words. “

In the meantime, she has also attended theater courses and has taken part in commercials and films, such as “Axilas” by José Fonseca e Costa, which premiered in 2016. An area that entertains her but that she ignores as a priority.

Gradually, through a long process of self-discovery, IAN arrived. The project debuted in 2018 with two EPs with the appropriate title “# 1” and “# 2”. Two years later, already during the pandemic, the first album “Raivera” was released. Ianina describes it as a very “personal and honest” record, inspired by her experiences, even if some may be “imaginary”. It’s an aesthetic that crosses multiple sounds, from trip hop to classical contemporary music. “All of these influences make me a different individual than others. And IAN is that. “

“Raivera” has songs in several languages ​​and will now be performed live in June. “I’ll start with two wonderful rooms, my second home, Casa da Música, and then the beautiful Teatro Maria Matos in Lisbon. The show is complete with video on the back, I play the violin and piano live, I sing, I have recorded voices that combine into songs, and I speak a little about what I think about life, my feelings, through the voices of mine Orchestra colleagues, languages ​​in different ways, as my orchestra has 22 nationalities. “

As an IAN, Ianina wears a wig that sets her apart from her usual look, for example when she appears in the Orquestra Sinfónica do Porto. The aim is also to internationalize his music. In addition to a guaranteed short tour through Mexico, he has already planned an appearance in Germany for December.

This year, at the invitation of RTP, she was one of the candidates at the Festival da Canção, which was won by The Black Mamba. It was the first time that he wrote a text in Portuguese.

“It doesn’t seem like it to me … I speak Portuguese well, but writing something that isn’t cheesy in Portuguese is very difficult [risos]. It was a big challenge, but I think I made it and I’m super proud, I think it’s cool. ”The result was“ Mundo ”, which made a lot of Portuguese people discover“ Raivera ”and the artist’s other works.

“It was a challenge to write a new song in a year of the pandemic, to have the opportunity to step on such an important stage as RTP, to have that challenge in those gray days was really cool, it was a great experience. The Song Festival is followed by a lot of people and the amount of people who got to know my work through the festival was immense, who liked it a lot and identified with this or that song, it was very good, enjoyable. “

He has already lived half of his life in Portugal – that’s why he talks about the country as if he were at home. But over the years he has also visited Russia, where he has family and friends.

“Unfortunately I can’t go because of the pandemic and I’m scared because it’s clearly in the number of cases and… I don’t know, I tried to get the Sputnik vaccine there because I can, but I think so too this summer we will be vaccinated here and everything should go well. And even now with these last events with Belarus … I myself took them all with me [amigos e família]. Putin’s wish is that the people don’t go away, that they stay locked up there, this is a total dictatorship, it is very sad and worrying. “