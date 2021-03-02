I was a teenager who was a fan of Contra Informação, now I do the voice of the dolls

Humorist Miguel Lambertini explains how he got his latest work in this remake of the classic television movie.

The chronicler is one of five people who make votes.

This Monday, March 1st, the humor program “Do Contra”, the new version of the classic “Contra Informação”, made its debut on the Sapo portal. I remember being fascinated as a teenager how these dolls and their voices used humor to mock the social and political realities of our country. I have often wondered what it would be like to be part of this team of talented people and this program that is also part of the history of Portuguese humor, but I never thought that one day this could become a reality.

Thanks miguel

Over a year ago I read a tweet from João Quadros about the possible return of “Contra”. From that moment on, I went into ninja mode and didn’t rest until I could get in touch with the producers. On October 7th, 2020 I sent them a message on Linkedin where they told me a little bit about my trip and shared a link with some of my imitations.

Mafalda replied the next day with the simple phrase “Thank you, Miguel”. I confess that I was a little confused. What do you mean thank you miguel? What does that mean? Do you like that? I didn’t like it? Not even an emoji to add a little color. Just “Thank you, Miguel”. I later realized that it was one of those pre-written messages that Linkedin presented in the message box, and then I thought to myself, “Okay, you hated it. Look, at least I tried. “

Then, I don’t know why, it gave me a touch of nostalgia and I came up with the first imitation I remember. It was back in the last century and said it really seems like many, many years ago. The imitated man was called Albertino and is not a public figure, but for me he was an elementary school student, a character with a fabulous charisma. Not just called Albertino, of course, which is immediately a fascinating attribute for a child who is used to living with more banal names.

It is customary to say that caricatures or imitations are often some kind of homage. In my case it was more than that, it was the elaborate way in which, in the splendor of my seven or eight year old child, I fell into the grace of this man who always looked immaculately groomed, from his hair to his sandals He wore his brown habit and was so well taken care of that it fit like a tailcoat.

Brother Albertino, as everyone called him, was a kind of attaché of the Franciscan order among the students in my school, which was precisely led by Franciscan priests. It was he who stimulated our imagination with episodes from the life of St. Francis of Assisi, which I heard at the time from excerpts from a superhero story. But beyond that, it was Frei Albertino who animated our lessons from time to time, and that’s why my day was immediately happy when the monk came into the room with his guitar in hand.

Brother Albertino had a wonderful voice and a peculiarity that immediately led me to imitate him: he always sang as if he were singing an answering psalm. For those busy and unfamiliar with liturgical vocabulary, Frei sang with basically the same modulation as the lady who played “is very loud” in the classic meme. The difference is that he was not out of tune and his tenor voice gave the songs a special touch. Whether it was “Congratulations to you” or “My mother-in-law is an ox” by Mata Ratos, every song had an angelic tone in this voice.

Strangely enough, Frei Albertino did not sing us songs from the repertoire of Mata Ratos, but to this day I have never forgotten the joy it gave me to imitate the sister’s singing of the school anthem “Paaaaaz e beeeem” to all the creatures I greet “. It is a pleasure, similar to what I have today, imitating the voices of José Rodrigues dos Santos, Jorge Jesus, President Marcelo, D. Duarte Pio, Maria Vieira or even my neighbor on the left when he is in the shower yells at me the water heater !!! ”

Be “Do Contra”

About a week later, following this nostalgic reflection, I received an email from Mafalda entitled “Contra”. I’ll admit I was more excited than Chicão outside of Toys R ‘Us, but that’s where I sat down and clicked on the title.

In that email, the producer thanked me for contacting me and wrote, “I’ve listened to your imitations and I think there are some really good ones. What about trump? Can you make his voice See what’s on international characters. “I was stupidly excited, but I disguised myself so as not to be unhappy as the good superstitious person I am.

Fortunately, the team welcomed me with open arms from then on and today I am fortunate to have the privilege of adding to my daily work the privilege of giving voice to some of the Do Contra dolls. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the latest characters or the timeless classics: “How many are there! Come on everyone, I’m not afraid of anyone! “

