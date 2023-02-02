“I use it for the kitchen PC”

On February 1, Twitch sensation Felix “xQc” reacted to the latest Shareholders Assembly of the favored streamer group One True King (OTK). The previous additionally revealed that the latter despatched him a brand new Starforge Methods PC.

xQc talked about OTK telling him that he was not required to offer any shout-outs for the product after which revealed that he was utilizing it as a PC for his kitchen. He said:

” what, dude? I exploit it for the kitchen PC and it is doing fairly good.”

xQc claims OTK did not pay him for a brand new Starforge Methods PC, says it was a pleasant gesture

xQc was watching common Twitch movies when he got here throughout a clip from OTK’s Shareholders Assembly, wherein they introduced numerous occasions and particular livestreams deliberate for 2023.

Felix took the chance to disclose getting one thing from the streamer group and said:

“Okay, chat, pay attention. Final one for right this moment, okay? They (OTK) advised me I haven’t got to offer any shout-outs. I haven’t got to say something good. I haven’t got to do s**t, okay? I can s**t on them as a lot as I wish to. Okay? However on the finish of the day, I bought a pc and Ideas despatched me a DM, okay? They usually despatched me a f***king Starforge. Okay?”

Timestamp: 01:44:25

The French-Canadian character talked about that he was utilizing the system as a PC for his kitchen and performing “fairly good.” He stated that he was not selling the product for OTK’s enterprise:

“It is not #advert. They did not pay me for this. I believed it was good. That is all. I imply, you may say PR this, PR that. I imply, it helped me out. So no matter, bro.”

Followers react to xQc getting a Starforge Methods PC

xQc speaking about getting a Starforge Methods PC was a scorching matter of debate on r/LivestreamFail, with u/Riskybears commenting that utilizing an Nvidia RTX 4090 for a kitchen PC was “wild”:

One other person, u/jesth212112, shared their ideas on Starforge Methods’ advertising and marketing, claiming that their colleague not too long ago bought a PC from them and did not “even know” what OTK is:

Listed below are some extra related fan reactions:

On August 9, 2022, One True King introduced their collaboration with common web character Charlie “MoistCr1TiKaL” for Starforge Sytems. On the time of writing, the Voyager Creator Elite was their flagship product, costing $4,449.

The highest-of-the-line PC included an Intel Core i9-13900K processor, and an Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card, inside a Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Evo Mid-Tower case.



