“I literally am not!” – xQc confirms he’s not in a relationship, fans react

Felix “xQc’s” look on Adin Ross’s stream on November 6 made fairly a splash within the streaming group. The previous Overwatch professional publicly introduced that he’s not in a relationship with nyxxii after getting aggravated with folks assuming they’re ever for the reason that two kissed dwell on stream a few days in the past.

Because the begin of right this moment’s stream, Felix has been bombarded with Reddit posts and chat messages asking him about an incident that occurred yesterday on Adin Ross’ stream the place nyyxxii was seen kissing different women.

Whereas studying a Reddit remark criticizing him for “permitting” it to occur, the Juicer vehemently opposed the concept he was in a relationship in any respect:

“Holy f*ck! I am not in a relationship, holy f*ck! I actually am not.”

xQc’s recurring relationship drama continues as folks criticize his resolution to let nyyxxii kiss others

The Canadian streamer has had numerous on-stream drama about relationships within the final couple of months. It began with a messy public breakup along with his former companion and fellow Twitch streamer Adept. With each of them discussing particulars about their private lives, it was seen by 1000’s of individuals on-line and didn’t assist both social gathering.

Final week, the xQc-Adept drama resurfaced after the latter appeared on his stream. Within the fallout, Felix introduced that he was not courting her and that folks had been making a mountain out of a molehill. A few days later, nevertheless, xQc was on stream with the British streamer nyyxxii, and their intimate interactions went viral everywhere in the web.

The rationale for the Juicer’s indignant announcement about his relationship standing comes after nyyxxii kissed a few women on Adin Ross’ stream, triggering an avalanche of posts on r/xqcow the place loads of folks had been vital of the streamer for letting his date kiss different folks on-stream. Whereas studying such a remark, xQc adamantly denied being in a relationship:

“I do not see anybody I am in a relationship with… I am not. Bro, bro, I am not in a relationship. I’m not in a relationship. I’m not! Holy sh*t! Like, oh my god.”

Timestamp: 1:29:26

When somebody within the chat informed him that he had mentioned he was in a relationship prior to now, the streamer clarified that he hadn’t and even wager a thousand {dollars} if anybody may ship him a clip of him saying that.

“What? I mentioned I used to be? I by no means mentioned a single time that I am in a relationship… For those who clip me saying that we’re in a relationship, proper? That we’re in a relationship, proper? I am going to offer you a thousand bucks. I am going to PayPal you $1,000 instantly.”

His viewers instantly offered him with a clip the place he seems to be admitting that nyyxxii is his girlfriend, however xQc clarified that he would not have a girlfriend, neither is he in a relationship. When somebody requested who nyyxxii was, he defined that they had been courting however that it was not the identical as being in a relationship:

“It is a lady that I am presently seeing and courting, we’re going out on dates.”

“Let him dwell”: Reddit reactions to the clip

The clip of xQc speaking about not being in a relationship has understandably gone viral, accruing greater than 30,000 views within the seven hours because it was clipped. The Redditors of r/LivestreamFail had lots to say concerning the subject, with many making enjoyable of the streamer. In distinction, others supported his statements concerning the distinction between courting and being in a relationship.

xQc is without doubt one of the hottest streamers on Twitch, with greater than 11 million followers. He has a really huge viewers, and tens of 1000’s of viewers tune in to his streams regularly. With such an enormous group, it is simple to see how his on-line shenanigans create such a buzz on the web.



