“I just don’t know what’s it like”

Fashionable American YouTube streamer Thomas “Sykkuno” just lately took to his stream to opine on relationships. Though presently single, Thomas had rather a lot so as to add to the issues of getting a relationship on stream.

Whereas chatting with fellow YouTuber Masayoshi, Thomas acknowledged that streamer {couples} typically are likely to face issues that non-streamer {couples} do not. To additional clarify his declare, he offered the instance of real-life streamer couple Wendy “Natsumiii” and Abe “BaboAbe”, each of whom just lately married.

Sykkuno acknowledged the planning issues the aforementioned couple typically need to face because of their respective streaming schedules. Nonetheless, Thomas admitted that because of his current ‘singlehood’, he might not utterly perceive the nitty-gritty of a relationship. He stated:

“I simply do not know what’s it like”

“Do not know what’s it prefer to be in a relationship” – Sykkuno speaks about relationship issues

In a just lately uploaded stream, Sykkuno expressed that his views on relationships are somewhat simplistic. He steered that {couples} must be free to entry one another, nevertheless, in actuality, {couples} assembly one another is extra advanced than it seems.

Thomas acknowledged:

“You already know this drawback I’ve, I all the time suppose when like, there is a couple in a relationship they’ll simply…like, I do the sam factor to Abe, the place I will be like, ‘Abe, cannot you simply go get Wendy?’, they usually’ll be like, ‘No.'”

He additional added:

“Is it simply trigger I simply do not know what it is prefer to be in a (relationship)?”

Thomas continued:

“I imply I simply really feel like I simply do not know what it is prefer to be in a relationship trigger each relationship I do know, like, Abe and Wendy are similar to, ‘Hey, yeah, like we will not simply go get one another,’ and I am like, ‘You’ll be able to’t?’…”

The 31-year-old streamer concluded by saying:

“I assume I simply do not know what it is like, guess I would not actually know what it is like.”

Readers ought to observe that Sykkuno was talking behind Masayoshi being unable to speak to his girlfriend, QuarterJade, additionally a streamer.

“He does have a degree” – Followers share their reactions

Viewers of Thomas’ stream have additionally commented on his tackle relationships. Many acknowledged that they had been in settlement with what the streamer opined. Listed here are among the notable reactions from his clip:

Followers share their ideas on Sykkuno’s views on relationships (Picture by way of Twitch Edited Clips YouTube)

Thomas, previously of Twitch, has gained over 2.89 million subscribers on YouTube, making him among the many most sought-after streamers on the crimson platform.



