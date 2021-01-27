“I had nothing to do with Vic Mackey. But I look like that character. “

NiT interviewed Michael Chiklis, an American actor who became famous on “The Shield” and is now on a new series, “Coyote”.

American actor Michael Chiklis gained worldwide fame when he was the protagonist of The Shield for six years. The series that followed the unit within the Los Angeles Police Department led by corrupt agent Vic Mackey was a huge hit.

He won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series, and Michael Chiklis was named best actor in a drama series by both the Golden Globes and Emmys in 2002. At 57, Chiklis has always continued his career between cinema and television, although it has never played such a big role.

Now there is a new opportunity for that. He is the protagonist of “Coyote”, a six-episode production that premiered on Portuguese television this Monday, January 25th. You can go back in the box on the AXN channel to see the first chapter of the story and then just keep watching the rest.

This series focuses on a man who was a police officer on the US-Mexico border for more than 30 years. Only now does he have to work for those whom he has always tried to prevent entry. NiT interviewed Michael Chiklis about this new role.

What attracted you to this project when you heard about this series?

There were two main things. First, because one of my closest and oldest friends, Michelle MacLaren, brought her to me. We have been very close friends for 26 years, she is like a sister to me. We always wanted to work together, but I was doing things like The Shield and she was doing Breaking Bad and other shows. We never had an opportunity. And she called me two years ago and said: I found it. I’ve found what we’re going to do together. We went to dinner, she introduced me to the show and I said, “Wow, OK, let’s go straight into the fire.” Because it’s an incredibly hot and political topic. And that worried me, but when I read the script, I loved it because it wasn’t political. It was human. But real, hard and true: these are the things that happen. And thematically, it seemed like something very relevant to me when you deal with a culture shock that is happening around the world. We see this all over the world where there are borders, whether in Asia or the Middle East, everywhere. At the same time it had a lot of gray layers, which attracted me as an actor very much.

What was the biggest challenge in creating this series?

There were several, and one of them was that we recorded in Mexico, and there is a language barrier. We had to work on it as a cast and team because more than 80 percent of the team was Mexican or from other countries in Central and South America. We insisted on having voices on both sides of the border, and we wanted that dialogue to take place both on screen and behind the scenes. With that came the logistical challenges of crossing the border, but we overcame those things and worked very well together. It was really great. In terms of collaboration, it was one of the best in my career.

Did you have to make any special preparation regarding the character you are playing?

It was mostly study and observation. We went to the border, spent some time with agents there, discussed their processes, what their daily life is like and what their attitudes are towards situations. And we did that on the other side in Mexico too. We spoke to investigative journalists from Mexico City, we spoke to a lot of people. And that was very important to go there, to be there. It’s one thing to make a superhero movie in a studio, but when you do something like this you want to go from a real perspective and take it seriously. At least I want to. And that’s why we insist on recording in Mexico. Because you can’t do that like that. You can try, but there is nothing like being there. And that’s why the series has an authenticity, a realism, Mexico is almost a character in the series.

Was this reality already familiar to you or was it very surprising to you?

It was very surprising in several ways. I’ve been to Mexico a couple of times but I didn’t know how I was in a bubble, my point of view was very special. I’ve been to places like Cabo San Lucas and never noticed how touristy these places are. It’s very different when you spend time in the country, in places like Ensenada. They are Mexican cities with local workers and you learn a lot about things you did not know due to your own ignorance. So it was an amazing eye opener, it was really beautiful.

What similarities do you have with this character?

I think there’s always a little bit of you in every character, and then there are some things that are completely different. In the case of Vic Mackey [personagem de “The Shield”]was, for example, a sociopathic antihero [risos]It had nothing to do with me. But with Ben Clemens he looks like me because like him I am neither a hero nor an antihero, just a person. He is an ordinary man. But the point is, he’s been seeing the world from a very specific prison all his life. And now he’s literally and figuratively forced to travel 100 miles in the role of someone else. And learn things he would never dream of. And that takes you completely out of your comfort zone. I found it fascinating and challenging, both as an actor and as a person. And I want to keep growing and learning as a person. So in that sense we’re pretty much alike.

I was talking about Vic Mackey, who is still one of his most famous characters. Is it more difficult to interpret these types of signs that are farther away from the normal person, or on the contrary?

In a way, it’s easier because you can use your imagination and be creative. It can also be more difficult because you still want to keep your feet on the ground and do it realistically. I love the fact that “Coyote” is similar to “The Shield” in tone and narrative technique, but couldn’t be more different in terms of character and story.