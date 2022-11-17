I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in the Real World, Too release date in Spring 2023 revealed by trailer PV, key visual

I Obtained a Cheat Talent in One other World and Turned Unequalled within the Actual World, Too will premiere in April 2023. Pic credit score: Millepensee

The I Obtained a Cheat Talent in One other World and Turned Unequalled in The Actual World, Too TV anime launch date is in April 2023, the Spring 2023 anime season. The exact date can be introduced at a later, undisclosed date.

The writer supplies the next synopsis:

“A Likelihood to Come Again! A mysterious door stands open, inviting a boy who’s been brutally bullied all his life to take a brave step ahead into the unknown. On the opposite aspect, he finds a hoard of priceless artifacts and a world as stuffed with magic as it’s with monsters. Probably the most stunning revelation, nonetheless, is that he can carry no matter he needs again with him when he returns to Earth. It gained’t be lengthy earlier than this double life modifications him endlessly…”

On November 17, 2022, the upcoming anime collection received a teaser trailer PV and a key visible. Let’s check out the trailer PV first:

TVアニメ『異世界でチート能力を手にした俺は、現実世界をも無双する ～レベルアップは人生を変えた～』ティザーPV／2023年4月放送開始！

That the isekai TV anime is within the works was corroborated again in August 2022, with some leaks previous the official affirmation.

The primary announcement was accompanied by a teaser trailer, a visible, and commemorative illustrations by illustrator Rein Kuwashima and mangaka Kazuomi Minatogawa, which you’ll be able to see instantly beneath.

Commemorative illustrations by illustrator Rein Kuwashima and mangaka Kazuomi Minatogawa. Pic credit score: the I Obtained a Cheat Talent in One other World Twitter

The I Obtained a Cheat Talent in One other World and Turned Unequalled within the Actual World, Too forged and employees

Not a lot has been revealed in regards to the I Obtained a Cheat Talent in One other World and Turned Unequalled within the Actual World, Too TV anime, with solely the principle forged having been revealed.

Yoshisugu Matsuoka (Sword Artwork On-line’s Kirito) can be voicing the principle character Yuuya Tenjou, whereas Akari Kitou and Kaori Maeda have been forged as Kaori Hojo and Lexia von Arcelia, respectively.

This I Obtained a Cheat Talent in One other World key visible was revealed on November 17, 2022. Pic credit score: Millepensee

As for the forged, Millepensee is animating the collection, with UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS charged with manufacturing. Rein Kuwashima is the unique character designer.

In regards to the I Obtained a Cheat Talent in One other World and Turned Unequalled within the Actual World, Too mild novels

The I Obtained a Cheat Talent in One other World and Turned Unequalled within the Actual World, Too (異世界でチート能力を手にした俺は、現実世界をも無双する～レベルアップは人生を変えた～, Isekai de Chiito Sukiru wo Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musou Suru: Degree Up wa Jinsei wo Kaeta) TV anime is predicated on the eponymous mild novel collection written by Miku and illustrated by Rein Kuwashima.

The novel debuted in March 2017 on the Kakuyomu web site. In 2018, it was acquired by Fujimi Shobo (an imprint of Kadokawa Future Publishing), which has revealed eleven volumes of the collection below its Fujimi Fantasia Bunko imprint since. The Japanese mild novel is as much as Quantity 11, with Quantity 12 to be launched on December 20, 2022.

The I Obtained a Cheat Talent in One other World mild novels have ca. 1.5 million copies in circulation worldwide and gained the threerd Kakuyomu Net Novel Contest within the SF/ trendy fantasy class.

In December 2019, an I Obtained a Cheat Talent in One other World and Turned Unequalled within the Actual World, Too manga adaptation by Kazuomi Minatogawa emerged. It has been serialized by way of the ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki PlayStation Comedian Net web site since. As of March 2022, the person chapters have been collected into three tankōbon volumes.

Yen Press has licensed the sunshine novel collection for an English-language launch. To date, solely Quantity 1 has been revealed in English.