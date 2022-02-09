‘I, Georgina’ Sequel Could Be On The Way (And Include Birth Of Twins)

0

‘I, Georgina’ Sequel Could Be On The Way (And Include Birth Of Twins)

The Netflix show is set to focus on the birth of babies and Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United.

“I, Georgina” has six episodes.

Since debuting on Netflix on Jan. 27, the show I, Georgina has been a huge hit with ratings. This six-episode production follows the daily lives of Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo and tells some stories from the influencer’s past.

According to the British newspaper “The Sun” and several Spanish media, a second season is already being prepared. According to the English publication, Georgina Rodríguez will have signed a multi-million dollar agreement to extend the project.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United will be one of the central themes in the ‘I, Georgina’ sequel. In addition, the pregnancy of the twins and later the respective delivery are highlighted.

Also read the NiT article on the military twins who protect Ronaldo (and who appear on the Netflix show).

Click on the gallery to discover more news from TV and streaming platforms.

