Twitch icon Zack “Asmongold” went on a four-hour long live call live during a recent broadcast to discuss the streamer controversy involving Matthew “Mizkif,” Tyler “Trainwreckstv,” and CrazySlick.

After learning about the s*xual assault allegations presented against CrazySlick, Asmongold cut ties with the former and blocked him on Twitter. A few moments later, fans shared Slick’s recent tweet in which he seemingly compared his situation to Johnny Depp’s defamation trial.

The World of Warcraft gamer did not hold back his sentiments, exclaiming:

“I f***ing hate you! I hope you die! I hope you f***ing die!”

The VOD and Twitch clips have since been deleted. The following clip mirror link can be used to view Asmongold’s one-minute long clip:

Asmongold doesn’t hold back after reading CrazySlick’s recent tweet

The debacle started on September 20, when Mizkif and Trainwreckstv got into a heated argument on Twitter. Later, the gambling streamer accused the One True King (OTK) co-owner of covering up a s*xual assault case involving CrazySlick.

Twitch streamer AdrianahLee took to her Twitch channel to address the harassment claims, and revealed that CrazySlick placed his hands on her chest when she passed out, and continuously said that he was “checking her pulse.”

Twitch streamer Adrianah Lee has come forward with the story Trainwreck alluded to earlier involving Slick, Mizkif and Maya. She maintains that she was passed out when Slick came in and was placing his hands on her chest repeatedly in what he said was “checking her pulse” Twitch streamer Adrianah Lee has come forward with the story Trainwreck alluded to earlier involving Slick, Mizkif and Maya. She maintains that she was passed out when Slick came in and was placing his hands on her chest repeatedly in what he said was “checking her pulse”

In a now-deleted tweet, Slick had responded to the accusations and stated that he has “never s*xually assaulted anyone, and never will.” He also claimed that he was looking to sue, and remarked:

“Learn from the Johnny Depp situation and think first.”

Slick has responded denying he ever sexually assaulted Adrianah. He also says he checked her pulse on her wrist and neck not her chest. He’s looking to sue. Slick has responded denying he ever sexually assaulted Adrianah. He also says he checked her pulse on her wrist and neck not her chest. He’s looking to sue. https://t.co/cbcHP5tB4Y

Asmongold reacted to the tweet during the September 20 broadcast, and asserted:

“You lying piece of f***ing s**t! You never got accused of r*pe. ‘This is unfair, I’ll be getting a lawyer as soon as possible. Learn from the Johnny Depp situation, and think first.’ Last time I f***ing checked, is you still have all ten fingers, Slick!”

Zack lambasted CrazySlick for comparing his situation to Johnny Depp:

“The f**k are you doing, and sitting around, and talking about Johnny Depp. You’re going to use his f***ing problem? His thing, where he lost his f***ing finger? He’s got marks on him, everywhere. He’s got 10 years of assault charges, with different witnesses, and other people, coming in, over, and over, and over, and you have the f***ing audacity to go in, and use his example to cover up for your slimy f***ing bull s**t!

The Austin, Texas-based content creator added:

“I don’t give a f***k whether you touched her on the chest or not. You’re a creepy f***ing piece of s**t, that uses your friends, to go and act as a gatekeeper to keep people out, so you can allow yourself to be f***ing abusive.”

Fans react to the streamer’s clip

Asmongold’s clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with over 100 fans joining the discussion in less than an hour of its posting. One Redditor remarked that this was the starting point of the “OTK Civil War”:

Another Redditor speculated that Asmongold might get banned for sharing strong opinions on stream:

Some community members said that CrazySlick had allegedly gone missing, and that he sent “farewell” messages to his peers:

Here are some more fan reactions:

At the time of writing, no further information about CrazySlick’s whereabouts has been revealed. Mizkif, too, has not released a statement in response to the streaming controversy.

