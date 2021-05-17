“I fall asleep crying on a pillow. Waking up is a complete emptiness.”

It was the toughest and most difficult conversation in Manuel Luís Goucha’s television career. On the night of that Thursday, May 17th, the presenter sat down with Tony Carreira at the musician’s home to speak for the first time about the tragic death of his daughter Sara Carreira, who was in a car accident on the A1 December 5 last Year. He was 21 years old.

On his Instagram account, Goucha had already indicated the day before that the interview would not be passed on indifferently to anyone: “A conversation with wet eyes, silence that hurts and a lot, a lot of love”, as described in a post where he describes the singer hugging sees.

It was around 9:20 pm when the conversation was broadcast on TVI right after “Jornal das 8”. The presenter sat face to face and once he opened up, asked Tony Carreira if there was any point in life after losing a daughter. “No, definitely not. I’m trying to make sense of it, ”he replied.

In addition to his two sons Micael and David Carreira, the singer added that he is trying to understand himself through an association that the family has built with the support of a close team that is supposed to help disadvantaged children. “I am waiting for answers to understand why life is so unfair,” he continued.

After the death of Sara Carreira – the third and last daughter she had with Fernanda Antunes, with whom she was married for more than 30 years – she says that she went through a period of “extreme violence”: “I died inside and I’m still trying to find some life in myself. I drank more than I should. It looked like a zombie. Then there was some violence, I was unfair to people I love very much, I outraged the whole world. Right now I’m looking for answers through the faith I’ve left. I, who did not believe in life after death, try today to hold on to that hope. “

The artist protected himself from the media.

Though belief was important at this point, Tony Carreira insisted that nothing would kill the pain, longing for Sara, and the lack his daughter makes him. “The uprising, I think, is over. It’s getting me nowhere, it’s one of the certainties that I have. On the one hand, I will not see my daughter again and, on the other hand, I will never be the same, ”he continued.

The artist also told Goucha that he didn’t want his journey to be long. “When I get to 100,” he added, “it will be a huge penalty. I would like to go to the other side, not too old. “

At that time Goucha asked him if he was disgusted with God. “When I believed in God, despite everything I’ve seen in my 57-year-old life, I had many doubts. Today I don’t want to question, I want to believe that it exists, that it is in a special place. “

The Sara Carreira Association

Tony Carreira also said that “everything” is missing in his daughter. “Sara was easy, she was joy, she was my princess, she was the woman in my life, as I often said. I’ve never seen Sara speak badly of someone who didn’t want to help anyone. For example, my breakup was very even. Sara was a special being and whoever knew her knew that. “

“He was an angel, he was a special person”. At that moment he took the opportunity to tell a little more about the Sara Carreira Association, which is being founded in his honor. “The club was considered by the family.” Fernanda, Micael, David and a number of close people who helped them achieve a will for which, he reveals, they had no strength. It was five months of work.

The project will help disadvantaged children who need support. Initially, he will accompany 21 children who have sponsors from various fields such as art, law and agriculture who will accompany them on a trip.

“We want to do a great job. When we have the privilege of having the prime minister, a doctor, a great singer, a football player, a mission. The only gain we want for ourselves is that they just remember our daughter by doing good. I want to believe that she is watching us do it on her behalf. “

According to Tony Carreira, the relationship with his daughter was indeed special. “Of the three children I’ve done more with, it was without a doubt my daughter. Thank god this happened there is nothing I want to do with my daughter that I haven’t done. I have a million memories with Sara. One of the things that make me happy is being able to count the moments that I shared with her, ”says Manuel Luís Goucha.

During the conversation, the moderator took the opportunity to interview Tony Carreira about how the media were investigating his daughter’s death. “Did you respect your pain?” Asked Goucha. “Some yes, some no,” Tony replied. “I find it regrettable to invent. There are magazines that are very bad. The public has to start judging them for making up sources that don’t exist or claiming to be friends they aren’t. I don’t understand how they make things up just to sell paper because they are pure inventions, Manuel, I know they are. “

When asked by the interviewer, he also replied that he believed the public believed these lies, but stressed that “the affection of the Portuguese” and their artistic class were also one of the most positive parts of their grieving process.

“I was a great dad with Sara”

“Such a tragedy, beyond what will be forever sad in me, can turn a terrible person into a better person. In my case it will be ”. “Were you the father you always wanted to be, or weren’t things said?” Asked Manuel Luís Goucha. “I was a great dad with Sara. I canceled it for her. I have done so much for my daughter and fortunately. If I said a lot of times that I love you, I would say a lot more. “

At that moment, Manuel Luís Goucha was moved after Tony Carreira confirmed that he was still asking him a lot of questions. “And the answers?” Shot the moderator. The answers, Tony said, hope to be felt in the heart.

The moderator then wanted to talk about the connection with his ex-wife Fernanda. “Sara’s journey brought us together in this sense. We were very much in agreement, we always insisted on breaking up. We are still a family today, we have always been a family. “He added,” There is not a day that we do not have lunch or dinner. It is very important for us to be together, the four of us. If I feel Fernanda is not doing well, I have to help her. If I’m not okay, she has to help me. Forever friends until death they can write whatever they want. “, Locksmith.

He remembered the day his daughter died and said, “There is no worse pain than losing a child to a father like me.” For Tony, the only place he feels at peace is in the music. “I can only write songs for my daughter,” she revealed about a CD she is recording and which is almost finished. “I want to sing for you. The music has a special magic. ”

Regarding the shows, he says that he envisioned returning to the stage with the audience, but that returning at this pandemic moment is not possible. However, 25 concerts in France and at least 40 in Portugal are already planned for 2022.

The uprising with the public ministry

The conversation was also used by the artist to comment on the time it would take the public ministry to draw conclusions from the night of the accident, which was not due to arrive until the end of August. A delay he called “inhuman”. The night Sara Carreira died, Ivo Lucas, her boyfriend at the time, was behind the wheel.

“I’m not a friend of Ivo’s, but I know that he always treated my daughter very well. I had the death behind the wheel of this car, but it could also have been me who got behind the wheel, ”commented Tony Carreira, who also guarantees that the relationship they have is“ very nice ” . He does not know what the results of the investigation will be, but he has already assured the actor that he will not convict him. “My daughter loved him and when you see me she doesn’t want me to be Ivo’s enemy.”

However, the pain doesn’t stop. “I try to be busy all day, but then night comes. The night is awful, but waking up is even worse. Waking up means waking up in my house because I just leave here and wake up without knowing where I am, what day it is. A total void. Falling asleep means falling asleep and clinging to a pillow. Waking up is a total emptiness. “

During the conversation, a table in the middle of the room held a snowball. “There was no town or village,” Tony said wherever he went that he wouldn’t buy such a ball for his daughter. There were more than 200 now spread out between the house and the office where the club will be installed. “In the end, Sara was already saying to me, ‘Oh dad, don’t bring me any more snowballs’, but I brought them over and over again.”

Tony Carreira is a different man today. Hurt, beyond pain, far beyond pain. With an unhealed wound. As with one of the concerts that filled soccer stadiums and arenas with tens of thousands of people, the interview ended with a thank you to your audience: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone, everyone, all Portuguese”.

The emotional hug at the end.