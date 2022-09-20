The BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2 anime will take Maple to the next level; literally! Pic credit: Silver Link

The BOFURI Season 2 release date has been delayed to January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2 was announced in March 2020 at the end of the first season’s final episode.

During an event on January 9, 2022, the first anniversary of the BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense anime’s premiere, it was announced that the second season would premiere as a TV anime in 2022.

Now a BOFURI Season 2 trailer PV was released on September 20, 2022, revealing the January 2023 premiere and the main cast. The main staff at Studio Silver Link is returning to make the second season. The trailer depicts the members of the three main guilds as they embark on a great adventure in a new world.

No explanation for why the premiere was pushed back to 2023 was provided by the production house.

Here is the trailer PV released by the production team on the Kadokawa Anime Youtube channel:

TVアニメ「痛いのは嫌なので防御力に極振りしたいと思います。2」PV第1弾（BOFURI Season2）

BOFURI Season 1 rebroadcast in Fall 2022

It has been decided that the first season of BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense will be rebroadcast on TOKYO MX and BS11 from October 2022.

TOKYO MX: October 6, 2022, from 22:30

BS11: October 6, 2022, from 23:00

A Blu-ray BOX of BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense containing all 12 episodes will be released on November 25, 2022, for the price of ¥19,800 (tax included).

More about BOFURI

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense anime, known in Japan as Itai no wa Iya nano de Bougyoryoku ni Kyokufuri Shitai to Omoimasu, is based on the light novel series of the same name written by Yuumikan and illustrated by Koin.

The novels were initially serialized online in 2016 on the user-generated novel publishing website Shosetsuka ni Naro. Later in September 2017, Fujimi Shobo acquired the series and published the light novels under their Kadokawa Books imprint. The light novel is licensed in North America by Yen Press.

Fourteen light novel volumes have been released by Kadokawa, and six volumes have been released by Yen Press to date. Yen Press is set to release Volume 7 on October 18, 2022.

A manga adaptation by Jiro Oimoto has been serialized in the Comp Ace magazine by Kadokawa Shoten since May 2018. The manga is also licensed by Yen Press in North America.

A total of 6 volumes have been released by Kadokawa, and four volumes have been released by Yen Press to date. Yen Press is set to release Volume 5 on October 18, 2022.

For more information on the series, check out the official BOFURI anime website.