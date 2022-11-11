I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense Season 2 OP/ED theme song music revealed

Key visible for the upcoming second season of Bofuri, that includes the group Pure Afilia and singer FRAM. Pic credit score: @bofuri-anime/Twitter

The Bofuri: I Don’t Wish to Get Harm, so I’ll Max Out My Protection Season 2 launch date is in January 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season!

On November 10, 2022, the official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Yuumikan (story) and Koin’s (illustrations) Bofuri: I Don’t Wish to Get Harm, so I’ll Max Out My Protection fantasy, comedy gentle novel sequence revealed its opening and ending theme songs and performing artists.

The opening theme track is “Conceal behind this protect” (Kono Tate ni, Kakuremasu) carried out by Pure Afilia (Junjou no Afilia). The ending theme track is “Step for Pleasure” carried out by FRAM.

Who’re Pure Afilia?

Pure Afilia (Junjou no Afilia) is an academy-type all-girl vocal unit, which incorporates consultant members of the nationwide café and restaurant referred to as “Afilia Group”. Chiyomaru Shikura and Haruko Momoi are co-producers and know for being main producers within the MOE trade. They’ve collaborated with prime artists like TSUNKO and Ooshima Kosuke. Fortunate Ikeda handles the distinctive dance choreography for the group that they’ve turn out to be recognized for.

In June 2017, the group modified its title from “Afilia Saga” to Pure Afilia and added some new members. The group dealt with the opening theme track “Hajimete no Season” for the anime “Hajimete no Gal” (My First Girlfriend Is a Gal). In addition they carried out the opening theme track “Kyuukyoku Unbanace” for Bofuri Season 1.

Pure Afilia’s newest single “LIMITLESS” reached No. 1 on the Oricon Each day Chart and No. 5 on the Oricon Weekly chart in Japan.

Hiya, I’m Kaori Nagisa, the chief of Pure Afilia! I’ll be working with the anime Bofuri once more and this time I shall be singing its opening theme track “Conceal behind this protect”. I imagine that the second season will surpass the earlier one, which was extremely popular. I’m blissful to be part of this anime once more. I really feel this new track is much more “protecting” than the final one and actually matches the world even higher. The track is about not operating away however standing one’s floor with a purpose to shield. I feel this matches the principle character very effectively. I hope that followers of the anime will get pleasure from the brand new track! Kaori Nagisa commented at Bofuri.jp

Who’s FRAM?

FRAM is a Japanese singer, who was born in Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, on September 30, making her a Libra. FRAM has a very good ear for music and is ready to play easy melodies on the piano or keyboard. She studied piano throughout her first 12 months of major college till her third 12 months of highschool. Her singing voice is evident, has persona and a variety of expression. She sings the whole lot from rocks songs to transferring ballads.

I’m very blissful to be in control of performing the ending theme track “Step for Pleasure” for the anime Bofuri Season 2. I hope the track offers braveness and power. The lyrics replicate the pure and simple coronary heart of the principle character Maple, who trusts her mates implicitly, as they proceed to go on adventures collectively. I sang the track considering of how Maple would sing it and wished so as to add her cuteness, energy, and positivity. I’m excited to get to hearken to the track as soon as it’s being performed on the present. I’m wanting ahead to the anime’s premiere together with the followers. I hope you all will get pleasure from “Step for Pleasure”. FRAM commented at Bofuri.jp

What’s the plot of Bofuri?

On October 6, 2022, a brand new key visible was launched for BOFURI Season 2. Pic credit score: Studio Silver Hyperlink

The story facilities on a Japanese woman named Kaede Honjou, who at her buddy’s behest decides to play a fantasy VRMMORPG referred to as NewWorld On-line. She decides on the title Maple and opts to be a protect person with maxed-out protection stats since she doesn’t like the thought of getting harm.

Maple places all of her stat factors into growing solely her protection stage. This causes her to be sluggish and haven’t any magic, however her excessive protection permits her to endure most hits with out taking any injury. Maple makes use of her artistic considering and makes surprising accomplishments within the recreation, its quests, and occasions to the shock of these round her. Maple finally ends up incomes every kind of surprising expertise and turns into one of many strongest gamers within the recreation.

The place can I learn the sunshine novel sequence and manga?

In 2016, Bofuri was launched by Yuumikan on the user-generated novel publishing web site Shousetsuka ni Narou (Let’s Be Novelists!) and garnered greater than 60 million views. In September 2017, Fujimi Shobo acquired the rights to the sequence to be revealed as a light-weight novel sequence with illustrations by Koin on the Kadokawa Books imprint. The sunshine novel’s English model has been licensed by Yen Press for launch in North America.

In Could 2018, a manga adaptation by Jirou Oimoto started serialization within the seinen journal Comp Ace by writer Kadokawa Shoten. The manga’s English model has been licensed by Yen Press for launch in North America.

The place can I watch the anime?

From January 8 to March 25, 2020, a 12-episode anime adaptation by Silver Hyperlink and directed by Shin Oonuma and Mirai Minato, with Fumiko Shimo in control of the script, and Kazuya Hirata as character designer aired in Japan on AT-X, ACE, Tokyo MX, TVA, and BS11.

The anime’s English model was licensed by Funimation for a simuldub, however after Sony acquired Crunchyroll the sequence was moved there. In Southeast Asia and South Asia, Bofuri was streamed by Muse Communication.

Bofuri’s second season has been delayed from its earlier premiere date in 2022 to January 2023.

