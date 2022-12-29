“I don’t see it” – Valkyrae responds to fans comparing her to a celebrity

Throughout a livestream on December 27, YouTube Gaming star Rachell “Valkyrae” confirmed off her new look and shared her ideas on followers evaluating her to celeb Jenna Ortega, finest identified for her function as the primary character within the Netflix sequence Wednesday. The streamer acknowledged that a number of group members within the chat had talked about that she reminded them of Ortega.

In response to a fan’s feedback, Valkyrae acknowledged:

“I do not see it.”

Valkyrae speculates on why individuals appear to assume she resembles Jenna Ortega

On the eight-minute mark of her December 27 livestream, the 100 Thieves co-owner revealed that she gave herself the brand new take care of following a tutorial on YouTube:

“I used to be following a tutorial the place I used to be studying lower it, however I did not swoop the perimeters as a lot as I needed to, and these aren’t as brief as I needed to be both. Like, I would like this to be shorter, however I received scared as a result of proper now if I put my hair like this… there’s like… I would like the bangs to come back down like my chin.”

Rachell additionally talked about being in comparison with Ortega:

“Okay, yeah! The quantity of those that stated I appeared like Jenna. What, Jenna, proper? The Wednesday Addams woman. Um… I simply wish to say… I do not see it.”

Timestamp: 00:08:20

The Los Angeles-based content material creator then speculated on why her followers appeared to check her to Jenna Ortega and believed that it was as a result of they each had darkish hair and bangs. She acknowledged:

“However I believe it is as a result of I’ve darkish hair and I received bangs. So I really feel like that’s sufficient for me to appear like her and, you understand, I assume if some individuals see it… I… it’s what’s it.”

Followers react to the streamer speaking about getting in comparison with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega

A few fan reactions have been posted within the YouTube feedback part, with one viewer claiming that ladies with lengthy hair usually get in comparison with Valkyrae. Here is a snippet of the fan feedback:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part present their tackle the subject (Picture by way of The Corpse Squad/YouTube)

Valkyrae is likely one of the most outstanding personalities on YouTube, however she began her livestreaming profession on Instagram. She has been streaming on the Google-owned platform since 2020 and has garnered over 3.8 million subscribers.

Along with being a Simply Chatting streamer, Valkyrae can also be an avid gamer, having performed titles akin to Amongst Us, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Fall Guys.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



