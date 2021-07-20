Gillian Anderson Says She Will Never Wear A Bra Again: “You’re Too Uncomfortable”

The actress from “Sex Education” and “The Crown” is fed up with this piece of clothing.

The attitude is applauded.

During a question-and-answer session on her Instagram, Gillian Anderson revealed that she has no plans to continue wearing a bra. The reason for that? “You are very uncomfortable.”

“I’m so lazy that I no longer wear a bra. I can’t wear a bra. I’m sorry, but I don’t care if my breasts reach my navel, I don’t wear a bra anymore, ”says the actress from“ Sex Education ”and“ The Crown ”on her right. He received this answer after being asked what clothes he was wearing during the quarantine.

The 52-year-old actress’ stance has been echoed on social media and supported by multiple people: “If the actress, who won two Golden Globes and two Emmys, says no to bras, who should we disagree?” in a tweet.

The news was also heard in the media. Nicky Clark, columnist for The Independent, wrote in an article: “I applaud Gillian Anderson for her attitude towards sagging breasts. It underlines our love-hate relationship for a piece of clothing that should be good for us without necessarily being good for us. “

This new reveal from Gillian Anderson actually fulfills what fans would expect from the actress, who often shares suggestive images of objects and the like on her Instagram.