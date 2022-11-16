‘I do not plan to be involved in politics’

ALEX EDELMAN/Getty Pictures

Ivanka Trump is distancing herself from politics after her father introduced a 2024 presidential bid.

Trump’s eldest daughter stated she’ll be prioritizing her kids and personal life over his marketing campaign.

“I don’t plan to be concerned in politics,” Ivanka, who was an advisor throughout his first time period, stated.

After her notable absence from her father’s 2024 presidential marketing campaign announcement, Ivanka Trump on Tuesday launched a press release saying she is distancing herself from politics.

“I really like my father very a lot,” ABC reporter Katherine Faulders reported Ivanka’s assertion stated. “This time round, I’m selecting to prioritize my kids and the personal life we’re creating as a household. I don’t plan to be concerned in politics.”

Donald Trump’s eldest daughter was a rising political determine throughout the years of her father’s presidency. She delivered the keynote handle on the 2020 RNC conference and served as a senior adviser within the White Home throughout the Trump administration. When her father introduced his 2024 candidacy for president on Tuesday night time, she and her brother, Don Jr., have been absent from the occasion.

“Whereas I’ll all the time love and assist my father, going ahead I’ll achieve this exterior the political area,” Ivanka’s assertion continued. “I’m grateful to have had the honour of serving the American individuals and I’ll all the time be pleased with a lot of our Administration’s accomplishments.”

Ivanka has steadily distanced herself from her father’s administration within the years since he left workplace. In June, she break up from Donald Trump’s long-held place that the 2020 election was stolen from him and stated she “accepted” Legal professional Basic William Barr’s evaluation that there had been no substantial fraud throughout the voting course of. Earlier this month, sources aware of her pondering informed CNN Ivanka “would by no means” return to being her father’s senior adviser and was “executed” with politics.

Representatives for Donald Trump and a lawyer for Ivanka Trump didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s requests for remark.

