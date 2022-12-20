I Do Not Need My IRA RMD. Can I Put It in a Roth IRA?

In case you don’t want your required minimal distributions (RMDs) out of your conventional IRA for residing bills, it may be reinvested in a Roth IRA? Sure—assuming that you’re eligible for a Roth based mostly in your revenue.

It’s because the cash to fund your particular person retirement account (IRA) can come from any pool of money that you’ve got out there. Nonetheless, you continue to want to concentrate to the contribution limits and earned revenue necessities.

How Required Minimal Distributions (RMDs) Work

Conventional IRA contributions are made with pretax {dollars}; in return, taxpayers are allowed to assert a deduction for the tax yr through which the IRA contribution was made. On the opposite finish, IRA distributions are taxable as revenue and could also be topic to an IRS penalty if withdrawn early.

Roth IRA contributions, then again, are made with after-tax {dollars}. So, whilst you don’t get an up-front tax break, you’ll be able to withdraw the cash tax-free in retirement.

At age 72, conventional IRA holders should start taking annual RMDs. These are calculated based mostly on the whole quantity saved in your entire conventional IRAs. Nonetheless, there are not any RMD mandates for Roth IRAs through the proprietor’s lifetime, making them ideally suited wealth-transfer automobiles. Any cash within the IRA that you do not want can keep within the account and be handed on to your heirs.

Investing an RMD Right into a Roth IRA

For the 2022 tax yr, the annual contribution restrict to an IRA is $7,000 in the event you’re 50 or older. In 2023, that restrict goes as much as $7,500. That restrict is the whole for your entire IRAs—conventional and Roth. (The bounds are $1,000 much less for anybody below age 50.)

The Inner Income Service (IRS) requires that you’ve got sufficient earned revenue to cowl your Roth IRA contribution for the yr—however the precise supply of your contribution needn’t be instantly from a paycheck.

In case your RMD was lower than $7,000, you may deposit the entire cash into your Roth IRA. Nonetheless, in the event you contributed $4,000 to a different IRA in the identical yr, you may place simply $3,000 of your RMD right into a Roth IRA.

The IRS prohibits account holders from changing RMDs on to a Roth IRA.

There are additionally Roth IRA contribution guidelines based mostly in your revenue and tax-filing standing. In case your modified adjusted gross revenue (MAGI) is within the Roth IRA phaseout vary, then you may make a diminished contribution. You possibly can’t contribute in any respect in case your MAGI exceeds the higher restrict to your submitting standing. Right here’s a rundown for the 2022 and 2023 tax years: