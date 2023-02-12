“I didn’t know I was getting harassed”

Throughout a livestream on February 11, Twitch star Zack “Asmongold” responded to folks allegedly “attacking” him for supporting Avalanche Software program’s newly launched recreation, Hogwarts Legacy.

The dialog started when he reacted to a video by YouTuber YellowFlash 2. The Austin, Texas-based character acknowledged:

“Individuals have been apparently attacking me for supporting Hogwarts Legacy. Are you able to imagine this?! Yeah, let’s have a look. Are you able to imagine this? So this is often what I do on Twitter, is that I simply cease studying the feedback. I did not even know I used to be getting harassed. I had no thought about this!”

Asmongold was blissfully invested in Hogwarts Legacy

On the one-hour mark of his February 11 broadcast, Asmongold claimed that he was unaware he was getting “harassed” on Twitter after taking part in and supporting Hogwarts Legacy. His consideration was drawn to viewers who inquired in regards to the state of affairs, to which he replied:

“I come again and I learn this and I see this video, and I am like, ‘Wait, I am getting harassed? I am being attacked?’ Wait, what?! I assumed all people agreed with me. What are you speaking about?’ ‘They’re attacking you?’ I do not know! I don’t know.”

In one of many video segments, the YouTuber featured a latest tweet by Zack, by which the latter known as out those that had been “bullying and harassing” folks for enjoying and streaming the sport.

Twitter responses to the One True King (OTK) co-founder’s tweet had been additionally proven within the video. Asmongold responded by saying:

“I did not even know that it was occurring. That is actually the reality! I had no concept that this was even occurring. However that is the primary that I’ve realized that I have been getting hate and s**t for my tweet. Yeah, nevertheless it’s like, ‘Okay so someone says, ‘You suck baldy,” and it has 40 likes. Okay? So what? Like, who offers a f**ok? Who cares?”

After studying a number of extra feedback on the social media platform, Asmongold acknowledged that the insults gave the impression to be on a “center faculty degree”:

“I do not care! I do not want this individual’s approval and to be trustworthy, it looks like I do not need it. I like how, like all of those insults, they’re simply… they’re so… they’re like, elementary-school, like, middle-school, like, degree insults. Yeah, these are like, fourth-grade-level considering. Holy s**t!”

Followers react to the streamer’s clip

Asmongold’s video went viral on YouTube, garnering over 425k views and three,500 fan reactions. A few of the most related ones had been alongside these traces:

Hogwarts Legacy has been a sizzling subject of dialog within the streaming neighborhood. Whereas notable figures comparable to Felix “xQc” have already accomplished the sport, others comparable to Rachell “Valkyrae,” Thomas “Sykkuno,” and Hasan “HasanAbi” have determined to not play the title set within the Wizarding World.



