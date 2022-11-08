I bunked with 3 strangers in a shared cabin on an overnight train in Europe. It was bumpy, cramped, and I wouldn’t do it again.

Insider’s reporter travels from Austria to Italy in an in a single day OBB Nightjet prepare sleeper automobile.Joey Hadden/Insider

I spent 11 hours in a shared cabin on an in a single day prepare from Vienna, Austria, to Venice, Italy.

For lower than $100, I obtained a bunk in a room of six beds with three different individuals.

I’ve traveled in a single day on Amtrak however in personal rooms. I did not alter properly to the shared house.

I not too long ago spent 11 hours bunking with three strangers in an in a single day sleeper prepare from Vienna, Austria, to Venice, Italy, throughout a two-week journey by 4 European international locations.

The writer sits by the door in her European sleeper cabin.Joey Hadden/Insider

Whereas it was my first time touring in a sleeper automobile in Europe, I’ve spent 60 hours on in a single day Amtrak trains of their 20-square-foot roomette and 45-square-foot bed room lodging, the place I had personal rooms to myself.

The writer travels on in a single day trains in 2021.Joey Hadden/Insider

I've traveled in 4 sorts of Amtrak prepare vehicles, from enterprise class to a non-public bed room.

I assumed an in a single day prepare can be one of the best ways to journey by Europe so I may discover extra through the day. However the bumpy trip made it exhausting to sleep and I did not really feel rested after I obtained to Venice.

One of many sleeper vehicles on the OBB Nightjet.Joey Hadden/Insider

OBB Nightjet didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

Austrian Federal Railway’s OBB Nightjet prepare is a rail line that operates in a single day routes between Austria, Italy, France, and the Netherlands, and might go as quick as 143 miles per hour, in accordance with its web site.

The OBB Nightjet prepare because it arrives in Venice in 2022.Joey Hadden/Insider



Nightjet trains have common assigned seats, couchette vehicles (seats that fold out into couches in shared cabins), and sleeper vehicles with bunks of 4 or six, which is what I booked. Some routes have personal cabins, however mine did not.

Exterior (L) and inside (R) the Nightjet prepare.Joey Hadden/Insider



To journey by prepare, I purchased a Eurail cross for $477, which provides entry to most European trains for a set variety of days. Some trains solely require a Eurail cross, whereas others, together with in a single day trains, incur a further discounted worth.

The writer’s Eurail cross on a European prepare.Joey Hadden/Insider



This in a single day leg of my European prepare journey, which got here with breakfast, price $44 with my Eurail cross. With out the cross, the ticket would have been about $84.

The writer’s ticket to trip.Joey Hadden/Insider



My journey started in Austria’s Wien Meidling prepare station. I arrived about an hour and a half earlier than my 9:35 p.m. prepare so I would have ample time to seek out the platform.

Inside Wien Meidling prepare station in Austria.Joey Hadden/Insider

The departure screens stated my prepare was going to Zurich. On the info desk, I discovered that not like Amtrak the prepare’s vehicles detach at varied stations to go to completely different areas. I would must board my assigned prepare automobile; every has a quantity.

Prepare automobile quantity two on the Nightjet.Joey Hadden/Insider

Whereas ready, I seen OBB had a lounge. It is free for first-class OBB passengers touring through the day and value about $10 for all different OBB passengers. Since I did not see any empty seats in the remainder of the station, I paid for it.

An entrance to the OBB Lounge at Wien Meidling prepare station.Joey Hadden/Insider

I used to be shocked to seek out I used to be the one one contained in the lounge since the remainder of the station was full of individuals. There have been loads of tables and chairs out there.

Contained in the OBB Nightjet lounge at Wien Meidling prepare station.Joey Hadden/Insider

The lounge served complimentary refreshments from espresso to nuts and seeds. It was a smaller choice than I’ve seen at Amtrak’s Metropolitan Lounge, which I’ve visited in New York, however I wasn’t hungry so I simply obtained a water bottle.

Refreshments within the OBB Nightjet lounge at Wien Meidling prepare station.Joey Hadden/Insider



I went to the platform about 20 minutes earlier than my prepare’s scheduled 9:35 p.m. departure. However when it arrived, I did not have time to examine the prepare automobile quantity earlier than boarding. I simply went to the closest automobile and requested an attendant for assist.

The prepare platform the writer used at Wien Meidling prepare station.Joey Hadden/Insider

Contained in the sleeper vehicles, I noticed slender, dimly lit corridors stuffed with small cabins with bunk beds.

A hall inside an OBB Nightjet sleeper automobile.Joey Hadden/Insider

My room had six bunks and a big window with a curtain. Throughout my leg of the journey, one traveler was already there after I boarded and two others arrived inside an hour. Two obtained off round 5 a.m., and the opposite stayed previous my cease.

The writer will get settled inside her shared cabin.Joey Hadden/Insider



At 74 sq. toes, it felt to me like a good house — particularly with everybody’s baggage round. There was house for baggage above the beds, however not sufficient for everybody. I could not picture six individuals squeezing in there.

Space for storing within the shared cabin.Joey Hadden/Insider

Whereas my cabin was assigned, the beds have been first come, first served. Since I’ve skilled extra bumps on increased bunks on Amtrak trains, I selected a backside bunk.

A view of the highest bunks from the writer’s backside bunk.Joey Hadden/Insider

The prepare supplied mattress sheets and a pillow. I assumed they weren’t as tender and comfortable because the sheets on Amtrak trains, however they have been higher than nothing.

Sheets for the beds contained in the cabin.Joey Hadden/Insider

Above the curtained door to enter the room have been temperature and shared lighting controls. My fellow passengers and I agreed to show off the lights as soon as everybody was settled into mattress.

The door to the cabin with dials to manage temperature and lighting above.Joey Hadden/Insider

There was an outlet and a tiny nightstand on the facet of every bunk, in addition to evening lights above the mattress. With out curtains round every bunk, I assumed I had no privateness.

Lights and retailers within the Nightjet cabin.Joey Hadden/Insider

Different passengers within the room stated whats up to one another upon arrival, however apart from that, the room was quiet. A few of us watched our units, whereas others went proper to sleep.

Contained in the shared cabin.Joey Hadden/Insider

Earlier than mattress, I used considered one of two bogs for everybody in my sleeper automobile. I assumed it was a typical prepare rest room with a bathroom and a sink. In response to Nightjet’s web site, solely personal sleeper cabins include a bathe.

A toilet contained in the sleeper automobile.Joey Hadden/Insider



Once I was prepared for mattress, I watched TV earlier than going to sleep. The mattress was stiff and uncomfortable, in my view. I wakened a number of occasions through the evening to different vacationers coming into and exiting the room, or because of the bumpiness of the prepare.

The writer’s view from her mattress within the night.Joey Hadden/Insider

An attendant woke me up with breakfast at 8 a.m., about 20 minutes earlier than my cease in Venice. I obtained two rolls of bread with butter, jam, and occasional to eat in my bunk. There was no cafe automobile or frequent space onboard for passengers.

The writer’s view together with her breakfast within the morning.Joey Hadden/Insider

Once I obtained off the prepare in Venice, I used to be exhausted from the dearth of sleep. I assumed it made my first day within the metropolis much less gratifying.

The OBB Nightjet arrives in Venice.Joey Hadden/Insider

Subsequent time, I will not choose a shared in a single day prepare. Whereas generally it is in regards to the journey, not the vacation spot, on this case, I would somewhat arrive feeling refreshed so I can take pleasure in the place I am going.

The writer takes a selfie after exiting the prepare.Joey Hadden/Insider

