Hyponatremia Treatment Market Size to Witness Sustained Growth throughout the Forecast Period

Hyponatremia Treatment Market: Introduction

Hyponatremia is caused due to low concentration of sodium in the blood. Sodium acts as an electrolyte and regulates the amount of water in and around cells in the body. The condition is caused due to intake of too much water, which leads to dilution of the sodium present in the body. In hyponatremia, water level in the body rises and the cells start to swell, leading to various health problems, which can be mild to severe life-threatening conditions.

In patients with hyponatremia, concentration of serum sodium is less than 135 mEq/L, while normal sodium concentration is 135-145 mEq/L

Nausea & vomiting, loss of energy, headache, restlessness & irritability, confusion, drowsiness & fatigue, muscle weakness, spasms or cramps, seizures, and coma are the various symptoms of hyponatremia

Pseudohyponatremia, hypovolemic hyponatremia, euvolemic hyponatremia, and hypervolemic hyponatremia are various types of hyponatramia

Key Drivers of Global Hyponatremia Treatment Market

The global hyponatremia treatment market is primarily driven by increase in geriatric population, rise in number of patients with hyponatremia, and high demand for new treatment options for the condition

The elderly population is a high-risk group for hyponatremia, as age is an independent risk factor for hyponatremia. A study published in the Clinical Interventions in Aging journal revealed that hyponatremia is associated with poor prognosis in elderly patients. The study also stated that prevalence of hyponatremia in the community is nearly 8% and is projected to increase significantly in the next few years.

According to U.S. Department of Health & Human Product estimates, the U.S. will have about 72.1 million geriatric population by 2030, which is more than twice the number in 2000

Hypovolemic Hyponatremia Segment to Account for Major Share of Global Market

In terms of type, the global hyponatremia treatment market can be classified into pseudohyponatremia, hypovolemic hyponatremia, euvolemic hyponatremia, hypervolemic hyponatremia, and others

The hypovolemic hyponatremia segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for medications for hypovolemic hyponatremia and focus on adopting latest protocols for management of hyponatremia

Intravenous Fluid (IVF) Therapy to be Highly Lucrative Segment

Based on treatment, the global hyponatremia treatment market can be bifurcated into intravenous fluid (IVF) therapy and medications. The medications segment can be split into tolvaptin, sodium acetate, and others.

The intravenous fluid (IVF) therapy segment is expected to account for major share of the global hyponatremia treatment market by 2027, owing to increase in awareness about the different types of intravenous fluid available for the treatment of hyponatremia and rise in availability of therapies for the management of hyponatremia

North America to Dominate Global Hyponatremia Treatment Market

In terms of region, the global hyponatremia treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is projected to dominate the global hyponatremia treatment market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to be driven by the rise in economic burden of hyponatemia, increase in number of hospitals providing quality health care services to hyponatremia patients, and surge in number of patients seeking medical aid for the condition.

Key Players Operating in Global Hyponatremia Treatment Market

The global hyponatremia treatment market is highly fragmented, with a large number of domestic players accounting for major market share. Key players operating in the global hyponatremia treatment market are:

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Msn Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Steadfast Medishield Pvt. Ltd.

Rene Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Edallia Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Biokindle Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

