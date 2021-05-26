Hypomethylating Agents Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2027

Download FREE Sample Connect to Analyst

Global hypomethylating agents market is anticipated to experience a rapid growth during the forecast period primarily owing to the rising ageing population and increasing awareness among people about the use of hypmethylating agents. By treatment, the MDS segment is expected to hold significant share in the global industry by 2026. The North America region is estimated to dominate the global market in the projected period.

As per a latest report published by Research Dive, the global hypomethylating agents market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate and generate exponential revenue during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The North America region is projected to subjugate the global industry throughout the forecast period. The dominance of the region is mainly due to the increasing treatment ailments and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Market Dynamics

The growing ageing population around the world and the growing awareness regarding the usage of hypomethylating agents are the major factors predicted to propel the growth of the global hypomethylating agents market over the forecast period. In addition, a surge in funding for healthcare advancements and the increasing initiatives taken by various governments across the globe to provide specific treatments are other factors to drive the market growth by 2026. Furthermore, the continuous advancements in hypomethylating agents to better understand the agent’s mechanism and the growing focus of researchers on the new combinations of hypomethylating agents for acute myeloid leukemia and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome for older adults are likely to create novel growth opportunities for the growth of global hypomethylating agents market in the near future.

Key Segment Findings of the Global Industry:

The report segments the global hypomethylating agents market into Agent Type, Treatment, Gender, and Region.

– On the basis of agent type, the global market is bifurcated into azacitidine and decitabine. Of these, the decitabine segment is anticipated to subjugate the market by the end of 2026 as decitabine agent has shown improved results for the myelodysplastic syndrome treatment and the response rate of this agent is high than others.

– On the basis of treatment, the overall industry is segmented into myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia. Of these, the MDS segment is predicted to grow at a robust pace in the forecast period owing to the growing developments in the MDS treatment and increase in consumption of tobacco.

– On the basis of gender, the global market is bifurcated into female and male. Of these, the male segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the market by 2026 mainly because the occurrence of cancer is more common in men compared to women.

– On the basis of region, the overall industry is segmented into Europe, LAMEA, Asia Pacific, and North America. Of these, the Asia Pacific hypomethylating agents market is expected to grow at a notable rate over the forecast period mainly due to the continuous developments in hypomethylating agents and the rising number of pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Prominent Industry Players

The key players operating in the global hypomethylating agents market are Laboratories Company, BP Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Astex Pharmaceuticals, Cipla Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Amgen Inc., and Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. Further, the report outlines & includes several aspects of all these industry players such as SWOT analysis, recent strategic moves & developments, financial performance, and product portfolio.

