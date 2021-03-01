Hyperscale Datacenter Market by Technology Advancements and Global Demands 2021-2026: Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group, Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled Hyperscale Datacenter Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The hyperscale datacenter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.25% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Hyperscale Datacenter Market profiled in the report: Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group, Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies Co., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Quanta Computer Inc., IBM Corporation, Broadcom Inc.

Scope of the Report

The scope of the study for hyperscale datacenter market has considered the companies offering hyperscale datacenters built by their own as well the IT hardware offering companies like IBM and Cisco offering hyperscale data centers for a wide range end-users across verticals globally.

Key Market Trends

IT & Telecommunication Industry to Hold Largest Market Share

– IT organizations are inclining towards offering cloud-based services such as PaaS, IaaS, and SaaS to support business operations. The cloud-based services provide flexibility and ease of operations to lead the faster adoption of their offerings and are expected to grow further in the forecast period. The companies offering SaaS have been continuously making strategic partnerships with cloud providers to offer better customer offerings.

– For instance, in April 2019, Melius Group entered into a partnership with Cobalt iron to provide its Adaptive Data Protection SaaS solution to customers in Ireland and the UK. With the partnership, the company has planned for providing SaaS with reduced cost with complying all the levels of compliance and legislation requirements.

Global Hyperscale Datacenter Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Enterprises

Colocation Providers

Regional Analysis For Hyperscale Datacenter Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Hyperscale Datacenter Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Hyperscale Datacenter Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

