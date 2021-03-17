Hyperinflation System Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions

In 2020, the spread of Covid-19 crisis accelerated the global demand for hyperinflation systems tremendously due to high weightage given to health, well-being and safety. The sales went up exponentially in 2020 encouraging the key players to make investments in research and development projects for ensuring advanced offerings in 2021.

Key Developments in Hyperinflation System Market

Eminent players like Mercury Medical, Bay Medical, Teleflex Medical Incorporation, Becton Dickinson, Smiths Medical and Vyaire Medical Incorporation are undertaking joint ventures, partnership agreements, research & developments, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions etc as their prime strategies to combat the rising competition.

Westmed, Mercury Medical and SunMed, B Braun and Hospira Group are among the key players focusing on delivering innovative launches to ensure better equipments enabling faster recovery in the Covid-19 crisis.

For instance, Smiths Medical Corporation, a leading medical device manufacturer announced the introduction of its new hyperinflation system called ‘ EchoGlo’ peripheral nerve block portfolio on 14th December, 2020. This recent addition to the Portex portfolio of pain management products offers customers a complete solution for regional anesthesia from pump to patient.

Segmentation

By Indication Type

Chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COPD)

Hypoxia

Preterm births

Others

By end-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Clinics

Overview

Global hyperinflation market is expected to witness a steady growth over the forecast period attributed to the increase in the number of COPD cases among old population. By indication type, the chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COPD) segment is expected to dominate the hyperinflation system market due to increasing prevalence of chronic disease.

By end user type, the hospital segment is expected to represent a leading revenue contributor in the hyperinflation system market due to higher acceptance and availability of effective treatment solutions. Innovative modifications in hyperinflation system are on rise improving accuracy and success of treatment e.g. hyperinflation system attached manometers with peep valve are recent change helping physicians to accurately measure air pressure in lungs.

Regional Outlook

Hyperinflation system market is mainly dominated by North America attributed to the increasing number of COPD cases globally. Europe is also expected to account for a lucrative share in hyperinflation global market. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to emerge a as one of the leading hyperinflation system market over the coming years attributed to developing economies such as India and China. With vast population residing with increasing geriatric population in countries like in India and China Asia-Pacific hyperinflation system market is expected to grow significantly. The Middle East and Africa is expected to remain the least lucrative hyperinflation system market attributed to low adoption of treatment.

Key Players

Some of the global key players operating in hyperinflation system market are

Bay Medical

Smiths Medical

Mercury Medical

Westmed, Inc.

Solutions in Critical Care

Teleflex Medical, Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Co

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

